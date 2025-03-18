Double-decker 'AirPower' charger now available from Apple — here's what it costs

Charge everything

Zens Quattro Wireless Charging Pro 4 charging station with 3 iphones and an AirPods case
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has a new wireless charging station that is offering essentially two tiers of 'AirPower'. The Quattro Wireless Charger Pro 4 station is from the company Zens which makes chargers for iPhones and Android devices.

The company also offers the Quattro in black but the silver and white variants are available exclusively via the Apple Store or Apple's online store.

Zens Quattro Wireless Charger Pro 4
Zens Quattro Wireless Charger Pro 4: $149.99 at Apple

The Zens Quattro Charger Pro 4 is two-tiered charging charging station that can charge up to four devices from your iPhone to your AirPods and Apple Watches. Zens claims up to 35% from 0 battery life in 30 minutes. It features 4 x 15W output and is Qi2 certified and MagSafe compatible.

View Deal

As implied by the name, the station is capable of charging up to four Apple devices including your iPhone, AirPods case or Apple Watch.

It comes with a 65W power adapter that powers each MagSafe charging pad to that is capable of 15W charging speeds.

The aluminum charger is selling for a pretty high $149.95. Though being sold through Apple is a pretty good seal of approval for the quality of the charger.

We do want to note that Apple sells another Zens charger called the 4-in-1 wireless charger that also costs $149.95.

The difference is that the charger is actually a 3-in-1 with specific wireless charging pads for your various devices including a nook for the Airpods, an Apple Watch charging puck and a MagSafe stand for iPhones. The four in the name comes from a USB port for charging the fourth device, like an iPad which can be stood up thanks to a handle behind the MagSafe stand.

Zens, is a Dutch company that was featured by Apple in 2022 with its Modular charger. The Quattro has already made our best chargers lists thanks to a European release, so you should check it out if you have multiple Apple devices that need juice.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

Zens Quattro Wireless Charging Pro 4 charging station with 3 iphones and an AirPods case
Double-decker 'AirPower' charger now available from Apple — here's what it costs
Zens Quattro Wireless Charging Pro 4 charging station with 3 iphones and an AirPods case
Double-decker 'AirPower' charger now available from Apple — here's what it costs
