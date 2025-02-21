Apple shuts down iPhone 16e speculation that C1 modem is to blame for lack of MagSafe

Apple just announced the iPhone 16e, and the new mid-range device is already generating controversy as the internet speculates why Apple declined to include MagSafe charging in its latest phone.

One of the rumors was that MagSafe magnets wouldn't play nice with the Apple-made C1 modem and its cellular connectivity. It was suggested that Apple dropped MagSafe so that the company could ensure the 16e's connection.

Apple squashed that rumor today in response to a Macworld article, which was recently updated to read, "Apple has confirmed to Macworld that the C1 modem is not responsible for the decision to leave MagSafe charging off the new iPhone 16e."

Third-party testing confirms Apple's denial

A report from 9to5Mac seems to confirm that the C1 modem shouldn't be blamed for a lack of MagSafe.

An unnamed case manufacturer did some testing on wireless charging with MagSafe-enabled cases and ones without. According, to those tests, the MagSafe cases charged 7.5W, equaling wireless charging speeds claimed by Apple in the iPhone 16e technical specs.

Non-MagSafe cases produced weaker charging, varying from 4.2W to 6.5W.

The testing seems to prove that there is no C1 interference between the modem and MagSafe magnets.

This all leaves room for speculation on why MagSafe was omitted from the iPhone 16e. As with many things, the simplest explanation is most likely that Apple wanted to cut costs, and MagSafe charging was the sacrificial lamb.

iPhone 16e pre-orders start today, and the phone will launch in a week on February 28.

