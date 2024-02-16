iPhone Flip RIP? Apple reportedly pausing foldable iPhone over breaking screens

News
By Josh Render
published

Apple's stress test might not be going well

iPhone Flip foldable iPhone
(Image credit: #iOS Beta News/YouTube)

A recent leak has indicated that Apple has paused development of a foldable iPhone due to possible screen durability issues. According to the blogger, Fixes Focus Digital, Apple has been purchasing and testing rival foldable phones as part of its research and development process and has hit an issue.

At least one of the foldables that Apple has been testing uses a Samsung-made display. The tipster states that Samsung’s latest folding panels “broke down after a few days” of Apple's tests. This issue has reportedly led to Apple pausing development for the time being with no indication of when it will resume. There has been no word from either Samsung or Apple on the issue, but this kind of situation would not be unheard of during development.

It should be noted that this rumor makes no mention of the planned foldable iPad, and any potential durability issues would likely not be as high a consideration for a tablet. The reason for this has to do with how the tech is used, namely, tablets do not spend as much time in people's pockets or out in the world.

iPhone flip potential render

(Image credit: Macrumors )

This information should be taken with a grain of salt however as the source does not have much of a history with Apple reveals and leaks. We won’t really know for certain unless Apple makes a statement regarding the issue, something they are unlikely to do unless they have a major development.

Samsung developing screens for Apple is not surprising as it has been building displays for Apple since December 2023. There have been several reports about Apple's plans for its foldable, including patents linked to an extendable screen. There was another rumor that Apple had developed two prototypes that folded widthwise like a clam, although there was no mention of them in the 2025 Apple roadmap. 

Sadly there isn't a wealth of confirmed information to work off of regarding Apple's foldable plans. There is no current set date for Apple to announce the project and it is highly unlikely we will see anything this year. There have been some indications that Apple might be planning on releasing a foldable device at some point in 2027, but that is also unconfirmed.

Considering how resources were devoted to the Apple Vision Pro, it's reason enough for the company to hold off releasing a foldable iPhone. There's a lot for Apple to get right, so delaying the project could be beneficial in the long run.

