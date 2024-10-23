Google Keep is about to get a big handwriting upgrade — what you need to know

Google Keep has seen some major changes in recent months, and it looks like there are more on the horizon.

Google Keep is easily one of the best note-taking apps for Android phones, however there is an argument that it is pretty bare bones. However, a recent report from Android Authority has revealed this could be changing thanks to Android 15, as well as some internal upgrades. Firstly, one of the biggest improvements is simply Android 15's formal support for lock screen notes apps, which makes jotting down quick thoughts easier than ever.

It's not just the lock screen as the APK into the current Keep version revealed a few different options when you start a new note, these include the normal text box, a checkbox option, image based notes and even an improved handwritten mode that'll benefit anyone with a stylus. In the past there was no distinction between a handwritten note and a drawing, but that looks to be changing and it will even be possible to export the handwritten note as a PDF, and allow you to add mix pictures and blocks of text.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Speaking of images, it looks like Google is finally allowing users more control over the images you import into a note. Currently, imported images appear at the top of the note with no real option to change them. Fantastically it looks like Google Keep will allow us to add images to different places in the text, resize them and crop with ease. There's also some new customization options which, while more basic than the current options, do enough to help your notes stand out. All of the found features can be seen in this video by Android Authority.

Google Keep new features demo - YouTube Watch On

This isn't the only reported addition to Google Keep, as a recent report from 9to5 Google revealed that the app will be getting a new feature powered by Google Gemini. According to the report it is now possible to have Gemini help you to craft a list with ease, all you have to do is specify what kind of list you want. For instance, asking Google Keep to help you craft a shopping list with plenty of protein. It should be noted that Keep does not designate if the list was made with AI assistance or not.

Google Keep is a great note taking app, but it was falling behind in a pretty oversaturated market. This change, when it eventually comes into effect, might be the shot in the arm that it needs to compete on the best Android phones.

