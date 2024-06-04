Android 15 beta 2.2 just launched — here's what's new

We’re still a ways away from the final release of Android 15, but the Android 15 beta is already available — and it's getting some much-needed improvements. While Android 15 beta 2.2 isn’t adding any major features to the beta, it will be fixing some issues that have been plaguing users since the launch of beta 2 last month.

One of the fixes included in the update is one we already know about, because it was supposedly fixed as part of Android 15 beta 2.1. I’m talking about the issue some people experienced setting up Private Space for the first time, where all the home screen icons would be removed. Either the original fix didn't quite do the job, or Google has included it for anyone that missed the 2.1 beta update.

Other fixes include solving an issue in Google Wallet, which prevented NFC payments from working properly “in some cases." There’s also a fix for an issue with NFC observe mode that stopped payments from processing some of the time.

Other issues noted in the patch notes include the app drawer not opening when you swipe up from the home screen and an issue that causes 10-bit HDR videos to have an irritating green tint. That’s alongside “various other issues that were impacting system stability, interactivity, and connectivity.”

The update is rolling out the Google Pixel phones right now, provided you’ve signed up for the Android 15 beta. My Pixel 8a didn’t get the update automatically; I had to manually check for an update.

If you’re not enrolled in the Android 15 beta, be sure to check out our guide on how to install the Android 15 beta. That way you can check out all the new features and upgrades the software has to offer ahead of the public release later this year. The trade off is that some of those features may not work exactly as Google intended.

More from Tom's Guide