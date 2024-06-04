Google Transfer Tool will let iPhone users migrate Live Photos to Android — here's how it'll work

By
published

Live Photos are getting easier to transfer

How to turn off Live Photos in iPhone Photos app
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Google could soon facilitate iPhone users transferring their Live Photos to Android devices when they switch over, according to a recent APK teardown by Android Authority.

Live Photos work by having the phone take a short 1.5-second video at the start and end of a photo. The feature allows the images to retain a sense of movement, and can even be compiled into short videos. However, at present, any Live Photo sent to an Android phone as part of a migration when a user swaps devices is converted to a normal image. This is even in spite of Android offering a similar feature with Motion Photos (although it's not universally available yet).

But Google’s upcoming Data Transfer tool could soon support the transference of iOS's Live Photos. According to the APK teardown, the app will convert Live Photos into Motion Photos during the migration process by converting them to JPG and then pairing the associated .MOV file. 

This should allow the Android phone to play Live Photos like the iPhone. It should be noted that the transfer process will take some time, so users with full libraries are in for a wait. 

A photo of Google Photos app

(Image credit: Future)

Both Android and Apple are working to make interconnectivity between devices even simpler. For instance, Apple recently announced that its devices would start to support RCS communication. While there was initially no statement about when this would occur, it was uncovered that we could expect this feature in the latter half of 2024.   

However, in this case, it should be noted that APK teardowns only predict what could feasibly happen, not what is explicitly on any particular company's roadmap. However, if it does come to pass then here's 11 hidden iPhone camera tips everyone needs to know.

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

