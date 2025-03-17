Google Pixel 9a just fully leaked in new YouTube video — here's everything it reveals

News
By published

Now we've seen it all

A YouTuber holding the leaked Pixel 9a
(Image credit: Sahil Karoul on YouTube)

Assuming the rumors are true, the Google Pixel 9a is just a few days away from being announced on March 19. However, that hasn't stopped a YouTuber from posting a hands-on video showing the phone in full.

This is the same leaker who posted the Pixel 9a benchmarks earlier, revealing the phone's performance.

YouTuber Sahil Karoul posted a 10-minute video (via Android Police) of the Pixel 9a and showed off all of the phone's details (in Hindi). He also revealed the Pixel 9a benchmarks again in the video while testing the phone's camera, gameplay capability, speakers and display.

Exclusive Google Pixel 9a Unboxing with Benchmark || Camera shots|| Gameplay || Speaker & Display - YouTube Exclusive Google Pixel 9a Unboxing with Benchmark || Camera shots|| Gameplay || Speaker & Display - YouTube
Watch On

Another YouTuber named The Mobile Central posted a similar video in English. Between the two, we get a pretty solid picture of the Pixel 9a and what it'll offer phone shoppers on a midrange budget.

Pixel 9A Review: Is Google's Budget Phone Worth It? - YouTube Pixel 9A Review: Is Google's Budget Phone Worth It? - YouTube
Watch On

Of course, the results must be taken with a grain of salt, as there's always a chance these types of leaks could be faked.

The biggest thing you can see in the video is the phone's flat back — there's no camera protrusion as seen on previous Pixel phones. It's a sharp-looking phone overall, and it's a significant design shift that we hope to come to Pixel 10 phones (assuming this leak is real).

The bezels look pretty thick around the front of the phone, which isn't as visually appealing. Still, this is a budget-friendly phone, so you need to keep expectations in check.

Pixel 9a render

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The camera looks promising during the YouTuber's tests, with the stabilization doing a great job creating still images and dynamic videos without shaking.

During hardware testing, Karoul noted that the phone didn't overheat even while being put through its paces during benchmarking.

We expect to learn more very soon, so if you can't wait to digest all of the Pixel 9a news and notes, you won't have to wait too much longer.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a revealed in leaked hands-on video — here’s what we know
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a benchmarks leaked — and the scores are underwhelming
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a specs just fully leaked ahead of iPhone 16E launch
Google Pixel 9a render front and back
Google Pixel 9a rumors — everything we know so far
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a seemingly revealed in leaked video — here’s what we know
Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a spotted at wrestling event — here a live look at what it can do
Latest in Phones
A YouTuber holding the leaked Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a just fully leaked in new YouTube video — here's everything it reveals
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19's big redesign is tipped to bring a whole new look and unite all of Apple's devices — and pave the way for a foldable iPhone
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
Forget iPhone 17 — the iPhone 18 could be the first phone with under-display Face ID
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air could lead to portless iPhones and thinner Apple products — if it sells well
iPhone Flip Concept
iPhone Flip and Foldable iPad could finally go into mass production next year — what we know
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a benchmarks leaked — and the scores are underwhelming
Latest in News
Garmin Fenix 8 Sleep
New data reveals the average Garmin sleep score — do you sleep better or worse than most people?
A YouTuber holding the leaked Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a just fully leaked in new YouTube video — here's everything it reveals
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19's big redesign is tipped to bring a whole new look and unite all of Apple's devices — and pave the way for a foldable iPhone
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
Forget iPhone 17 — the iPhone 18 could be the first phone with under-display Face ID
Nintendo Switch 2 console, Joy-Con controllers and dock
Nintendo Switch 2 release window and launch games leaked — here's what we know
Wyatt Russell as Corporal Ford in &quot;Overlord&quot; movie (2018)
This intense war thriller with a dark twist is free to stream right now — and ‘28 Days Later’ fans will love it
More about phones
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone

iOS 19's big redesign is tipped to bring a whole new look and unite all of Apple's devices — and pave the way for a foldable iPhone
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand

Forget iPhone 17 — the iPhone 18 could be the first phone with under-display Face ID
Garmin Fenix 8 Sleep

New data reveals the average Garmin sleep score — do you sleep better or worse than most people?
See more latest
Most Popular
Garmin Fenix 8 Sleep
New data reveals the average Garmin sleep score — do you sleep better or worse than most people?
Wyatt Russell as Corporal Ford in &quot;Overlord&quot; movie (2018)
This intense war thriller with a dark twist is free to stream right now — and ‘28 Days Later’ fans will love it
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19's big redesign is tipped to bring a whole new look and unite all of Apple's devices — and pave the way for a foldable iPhone
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
Forget iPhone 17 — the iPhone 18 could be the first phone with under-display Face ID
Nintendo Switch 2 console, Joy-Con controllers and dock
Nintendo Switch 2 release window and launch games leaked — here's what we know
A side-view of the peloton riding through the Saudi Arabian desert during the 2025 AlUla Tour
Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 live stream: how to watch the road cycling free online
Mac Studio on desk plugged into Studio Display
Apple reportedly working on two new Studio Display monitors — here's what I want to see
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 on a green and black patterned background
RTX 5090 price continues to rise — prepare to spend around $3,000 for Nvidia's GPU
Elipson Planet L
These planetoid speakers make me feel like I’m living in The Jetsons
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a benchmarks leaked — and the scores are underwhelming