Google Pixel 9a just fully leaked in new YouTube video — here's everything it reveals

Assuming the rumors are true, the Google Pixel 9a is just a few days away from being announced on March 19. However, that hasn't stopped a YouTuber from posting a hands-on video showing the phone in full.

This is the same leaker who posted the Pixel 9a benchmarks earlier, revealing the phone's performance.

YouTuber Sahil Karoul posted a 10-minute video (via Android Police) of the Pixel 9a and showed off all of the phone's details (in Hindi). He also revealed the Pixel 9a benchmarks again in the video while testing the phone's camera, gameplay capability, speakers and display.

Exclusive Google Pixel 9a Unboxing with Benchmark || Camera shots|| Gameplay || Speaker & Display - YouTube Watch On

Another YouTuber named The Mobile Central posted a similar video in English. Between the two, we get a pretty solid picture of the Pixel 9a and what it'll offer phone shoppers on a midrange budget.

Pixel 9A Review: Is Google's Budget Phone Worth It? - YouTube Watch On

Of course, the results must be taken with a grain of salt, as there's always a chance these types of leaks could be faked.

The biggest thing you can see in the video is the phone's flat back — there's no camera protrusion as seen on previous Pixel phones. It's a sharp-looking phone overall, and it's a significant design shift that we hope to come to Pixel 10 phones (assuming this leak is real).

The bezels look pretty thick around the front of the phone, which isn't as visually appealing. Still, this is a budget-friendly phone, so you need to keep expectations in check.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The camera looks promising during the YouTuber's tests, with the stabilization doing a great job creating still images and dynamic videos without shaking.

During hardware testing, Karoul noted that the phone didn't overheat even while being put through its paces during benchmarking.

We expect to learn more very soon, so if you can't wait to digest all of the Pixel 9a news and notes, you won't have to wait too much longer.