Google could improve QR code scanning on Android — and not with Circle to Search

A deep dive into beta versions of Google Play services revealed several UI tweaks, including improved QR code scanning. Android phones already feature dedicated QR scanning functionality, but it hasn't seen many changes since the feature was first introduced.

The latest APK teardown by Android Authority suggests that a redesign is in the works. As a reminder, teardowns look at beta versions of services like Google Play and can show what Google is working on. However, the feature might not be released, and the final version could differ.

Currently, Android's QR scanner can be accessed in Quick settings. The scanner opens up a large enough viewfinder with a flashlight and a feedback button. The bottom of the UI has a "Scan from Photo" button beneath the viewfinder that lets you scan QR codes from a photo.

The redesign appears to put everything into one pill-shaped frame below the viewfinder. The flashlight and feedback buttons join the Scan from Photo button.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Everything is placed so that it sits where your thumb is more likely to rest when using your phone one-handed.

The onscreen text that reads "Scan QR code" is now above the viewfinder, also in a new pill-shaped frame. The close button (X) is also gone in the update; we assume that tapping back on the phone closes the scanner.

The QR code scanner is also getting a new animation. You might not notice it at first glance, as it just makes the viewfinder expand slightly and fall into place. It's a little touchy, but the update looks smooth and clean.

Again, this isn't available immediately, and we don't know when it might roll out as the potential feature is still in the Google Play services beta.

