Nicolas Cage in Dream Scenario is a nightmare I can't wait to watch

By Malcolm McMillan
published

A24’s latest movie looks like a chaotic delight

A24's Dream Scenario starring Nicolas Cage
(Image credit: A24)

While Dream Scenario doesn’t have a landing spot on one of our best streaming services yet, that’s OK. Because after watching the trailer, you’ll want to watch this A24 movie as soon as it hits theaters on November 10.

In Dream Scenario, Cage plays Paul Matthews, a “remarkable nobody” who is a professor at a local college by day. But suddenly, he discovers that at night he’s been appearing in people’s dreams. 

"Appearing" is the operative word here because, from the trailer, it seems that he’s completely unaware of what everyone is dreaming. He’s not invading their minds while they sleep a la Freddy Kruger — though one hilarious scene has him posing for a photo shoot as the infamous horror villain.

Regardless of whether Dream Scenario turns out to be a dream or nightmare, the driving force is undoubtedly Cage’s performance as Paul. And after watching the trailer, I think it’s one I’ll look forward to visiting again and again.

And it’s this aspect that makes Dream Scenario so intriguing. It’s not pure horror with Cage maliciously wreaking havoc in people’s minds. In fact, Dream Scenario isn’t really a horror movie at all. Instead, it has the feel of a raucous comedy through most of the middle third of the trailer, set of course to "Dreams" by The Cranberries. 

Rest assured, though, this won’t be some inspirational comedy about an average man whose life is changed for the better by his newfound fame. While things certainly seem to be going well for Paul at first, his dream scenario turns into a chaotic nightmare by the end of the trailer. He appears in his daughters’ nightmares, people turn against him and it seems one disturbed dreamer begins to hunt him down with a crossbow — though in a twist it appears this may be Paul hunting himself in his own dream.

Dream Scenario: Cast and release date

Aside from Cage’s Paul Matthews, Dream Scenario also stars Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Eastown) as his wife Janet and Lily Bird (Beau is Afraid) as his daughter Sophie. We also get some incredible comedic actors alongside Cage in the form of Michael Cera as Trent, the head of a viral marketing firm capitalizing on Paul’s newfound notoriety and Tim Meadows as Brett, the dean of the college Paul teaches at. The remaining cast is listed below:

  • Dylan Gelula as Molly, Trent’s assistant
  • Dylan Baker as Richard, Paul’s colleague
  • Kate Berlant as Mary, Trent's business partner
  • Jessica Clement as Hannah, Paul's other daughter
  • Cara Volchoff as Candice
  • Noah Centineo as Dylan
  • Nicholas Braun as Brian Berg
  • Amber Midthunder as Haley

Dream Scenario debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9 hits theaters on November 10, 2023.

