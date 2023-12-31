After all of the indulgences of the holidays, it's time to make a fresh start for the new year. One of your New Year's resolutions might be to tighten your budget — and one of the first places you may look is at your streaming bill.

The not-so-secret trick to save money on streaming is through churning, or getting rid of one service for a short time and re-subscribing later when a must-see show or movie premieres.

For January 2024, I would cancel Apple TV Plus. Even though it's not on our list of the best streaming services, it's one of our favorites. Yet, their lineup this month is pretty bare. In fact, there's just one major title debuting in January 2024, which is why you should consider canceling Apple TV Plus this month.

Only three new titles are coming to Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple Studios)

Apple TV Plus has always been about quality over quantity. Even so, its January slate is extremely short. Currently, only three titles are set to premiere this month — and one of them is uncertain.

The latter is Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese's historical epic about a murder spree among the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. While the movie is available via premium video on demand, the Killers of the Flower Moon streaming date hasn't been announced. However, our best guess is sometime in January 2024.

Criminal Record is one of the announced releases. The London-set crime thriller stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as brilliant detectives drawn into a confrontation over an old murder case by an anonymous phone call. Detective Sergeant June Lenker is a young woman early in her career who's eager to establish herself, while Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty is a seasoned veteran determined to protect his legacy.

January's biggest title is Masters of the Air, a World War II drama that serves as a companion to 2001's Band of Brothers and 2010's The Pacific (both of which originally aired on HBO). It comes from producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks and is based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name.

Masters of the Air follows the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet above the ground.

However, Masters of the Air doesn't premiere until late in the month on Jan. 26. If you want to watch, all you have to do is wait a few days and subscribe to Apple TV Plus in February.

By canceling Apple TV Plus this month, you really won't be missing much — and it's easy to catch up down the road. Save that extra money for another month. The service should have a lot more to offer later in 2024, possibly new seasons of Severance, Pachinko, Mythic Quest, Bad Sisters and Shrinking.