You can try this big PS5 exclusive for free next week

Playable demos have become quite rare in recent years, but they seem to be making a small comeback this month. First Cyberpunk 2077 received a five hour trial, and now upcoming PS5 exclusive Babylon’s Fall is also confirmed to be getting a free demo.

Babylon’s Fall is an online action RPG from Square Enix and Platinum Games. The game is set in an original fantasy world and is centred on fast paced melee combat. In Babylon’s Fall you and up to three pals must fight you through the Tower of Babel, taking on challenging enemy encounters and scoring powerful loot along the way.

If that sounds appealing to you, then this free trial period will be the perfect time to get to grips with the fundamentals ahead of launch. The demo will be available from February 25 on PS5 and PS4. The full game is scheduled to release on March 5, although you can play from February 28 if you opt for the digital deluxe edition.

It’s been confirmed that the demo will offer a fairly significant slice of the full experience. Players will have access to the game’s opening area which reportedly contains multiple hours of story content. The entire free trial can be played solo or in co-op. Even better, any progress you make in the demo will transfer over to the final game, so you won’t have to worry about repeating the same content.

We definitely commend Square Enix for letting players try out Babylon’s Fall ahead of release. Convincing gamers to take a chance on an entirely new game not tied to a pre existing franchise can be tough, but offering a free demo is a great way to showcase your game and potentially earn some positive word of mouth.

Babylon’s Fall is definitely going to need all the help it can get to be successful as it’s releasing at a busy time for new games. Games like Dying Light 2 and Sifu have already launched this month, while hotly anticipated releases Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring are just around the corner.

If Babylon’s Fall is going to compete with these heavy hitters then offering a free demo is a great way to stand out from the crowd. If the action game has piqued your interest but you’re not quite fully sold, then this demo should definitely be on your radar. There’s no harm in trying before you commit to buying.