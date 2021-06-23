Xbox Series X restock at GameStop today — how to get yours

GameStop will have Xbox Series X restock available this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. This Xbox Series X drop will be available for PowerUp Rewards Pro Members only. (You can sign up via this link; membership costs $14.99/year).

The consoles will be available via Xbox Series X All Access. That means you'll need to open a line of credit with Citizens One and you'll pay $34.99 per month over the span of 24 months for your Xbox Series X console. You also get 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

It's worth noting that these All Access deals usually last longer than your typical standalone Xbox Series X restocks. So your chances of scoring a console may be greater.

Xbox Series X restock (at 2 p.m. ET)

Xbox Series X All Access: $34/month @ GameStop

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate.

PowerUp Rewards Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page. Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart.

What to do if you miss out

As with their previous Xbox Series X restock events, these units will likely sell out fast. (Though not as fast as their standalone restocks). So if you miss out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our Xbox Series X restock guide for up to the minute news on the latest restocks.

