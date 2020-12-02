Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti — latest stock updates

After a lot of leaks and rumors, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has arrived, bringing in a powerful mid-range graphics card starting at $399 in the U.S. and £369 in the U.K.

But much like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and the GeForce RTX 3070, the graphics card has flown off the shelves making it difficult to find. But as ever, Tom's Guide is here to help.

We have collected the main PC hardware retailers to check in the U.S. and U.K. so you can know where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

Latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti deals

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti: Retailers

At the moment the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is sold out at a lot of retailers, such is the demand for next-gen graphics cards. But check for stock at the retailers below as there's a good chance that replenishment will come in bursts.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti in the U.S.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: from $399 via Nvidia

Nvidia has listed the Founders Edition of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and third-party cards, but it doesn't sell them directly. Rather Nvidia direct you to retailers that have its new graphics card on offer; think of it as one way to check their availability.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: from $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has a selection of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards from Nvidia itself to versions from EVGA, MSI and EVGA. They are all marked as coming soon, which hints at how a lot of stock may have sold out. It's worth noting that Best Buy is the exclusive seller of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition in the U.S.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: from $399 @ Newegg

Newegg has a rather comprehensive selection of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards. But many are sold out, though some are up for pre-order; make sure to sign up to automatic notifications.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: from $399 @ Micro Center

Micro Center has a quartet of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards listed. But at time of writing they are unavailable online but can be found in regional stores.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: from $460 @ B&H

B&H has a good selection of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards on offer. But they are currently marked as "coming soon" meaning a lot of the stock may have sold out already.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti in the U.K

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has also sold out or isn't available yet at a lot of U.K. hardware retailers. As such, your options for getting the new graphics card in the U.K. are a little limited. But the retailers below are well worth checking for stock updates.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: from £369 @ Nvidia

The RTX 3080 is available at Nvidia UK starting at £369, but stock is all gone. There are also third-party versions available, but their amiability is limited.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: from $400 @ Currys

Currys has a pair of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards from Gigabyte. But they're out of stock at the time of writing.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: coming soon @ eBuyer

There are no GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards available to buy right now at eBuyer. But there a suite of third-party cards listed as coming soon, so be sure to check back with the retailer.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: from £389 @ Overclockers

Overclockers has a quartet of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards on offer. But they are currently listed as "available soon."

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: check availability @ Scan

Scan now has a page that will show when the RTX 3060 Ti is expected to be back in stock. One to bookmark.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti gaming PC

If you're desperate to get a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, then you might want to consider getting a pre-built PC with the graphics card in it.

Origin PC will let you configure a desktop with an RTX 3060 Ti in it. The same for iBuyPower, with PCs sporting the RTX 3060 Ti starting at $1,999.

And CyberPowerPC is also offering gaming desktops with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, with prices starting at $1,635.

Over in the U.K., PC Specialist is offing some custom PCs with the RTX 3060 Ti. Expect to pay £1,380 for a well-specced machine.

Given it offers a lot of performance for a reasonable price, don't except the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti to be very easy to find, as it's set to be a wildly popular graphics card. But keep an eye on the retailers above and you could get lucky.