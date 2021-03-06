Westview is in the rear view and we've got picks for what to watch after WandaVision. Fortunately, Disney Plus is a key way to watch most of our picks.

For starters, you'll probably want to go back to a few excellent MCU movies to see the cast of WandaVision where they first appeared in the movies. That's right, for those who haven't done a complete MCU marathon recently, most of the main and supporting cast of WandaVision made their first appearances in previous films. On top of that, we've got some of the best Marvel shows that aren't on Disney Plus.

And then, for those looking for the next level of television that deals with grief and loss, we have the perfect show for you. Lastly, those who want more of Elizabeth Olsen will turn to a social network to get more of the excellent talent behind Wanda's vision.

Legion

(Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX)

What if WandaVision had been even weirder, darker and more mysterious? You'll find such a program when you dive into the mind-bending three seasons of Legion, the FX series that show what happens when mutants are stuck in a psych ward. It focuses on David Haller (Dan Stevens), a young whose long-standing mental illness is more than he's ready to accept.

David soon meets others with special powers, and we eventually claw through his backstory. Much like Wanda Maximoff, David has big ties to a mutant critical to the entire comic book world. Also, Aubrey Plaza kills it in the show as one of David's friends. Oh, and if you want more mutant TV, Marvel's Runaways is also on Hulu, and worth a shot if you like teen dramas.

Legion is streaming on Hulu

Captain America: Civil War

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

And for where to start in the MCU, let's look back to when Wanda and Vision first connect. Admittedly, I can hear some of you yelling that I'm skipping over Age of Ultron, where Wanda and Pietro debuted. The film has its defenders, but we're not going to steer you into the wrong corners of the MCU canon — and Age of Ultron is simply not that good.

Captain America: Civil War, on the other hand, is a legit great movie, and it gave us insight into how the relationship between Wanda and Vision began, which was expounded on in WandaVision episode 8's series of flashbacks. And now that you know more about their sad and bitter story, and the love that binds them, you'll want to see more of how it began here.

Captain America: Civil War is on Disney Plus

Avengers: Infinity War

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

Of course, you'll want to follow that up with the sad tale of how Vision died. Yes, as we all now know, the Vision that Wanda lived with in Westview wasn't real, but instead a figment created from her body. In Avengers: Infinity War, the first half of the big MCU Phase 3 finale, you'll re-watch (we all saw this one, right?) the sacrifices Wanda and Vision made for humanity. And, sadly, how they were for naught.

You may want to stick around and watch Avengers: Endgame again for yourself, but it's less important. Sure, you get a moment of mourning between Wanda and Hawkeye, but that scene is more about the latter than the former.

Avengers: Infinity War is on Disney Plus

Thor

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If you're asking yourself "who is this amazing Darcy Lewis, and where can I see more of her snarky attitude?" It's time to stream Thor. Here, Lewis (Kat Dennings) is the assistant to Dr. Jane Foster, an astrophysicist who meet the titular Norse god of thunder. And while Chris Hemsworth's himbo energy is enjoyable, it's Dennings who brings the true laughs to the film. Her pronunciation of Mjolnir (Thor's hammer) alone, is worth the time spent watching the movie.

Darcy also appears in Thor: The Dark World, but it's one of the weaker MCU movies. Her comic relief isn't enough to save it from a low spot in anybody's power rankings. That said, Thor isn't even the best Thor movie, that's Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor is on Disney Plus

Ant-Man and the Wasp

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

FBI agent James E. "Jimmy" Woo is played perfectly by Randall Park in WandaVision, but the character is so much better if you've seen his first appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp. In this film, he's trying to make sure that Scott Lang isn't breaking his house arrest orders, which came from Ant-Man's work with the Avengers in Civil War (see, it all ties together).

Ant-Man and the Wasp is worth watching because it's a pretty damn good movie, but it also reveals why exactly Woo is so obsessed with magic tricks in WandaVision. Yes, his need to learn card tricks and breaking out of handcuffs came from Scott Lang's claims that he was performing magic to keep his daughter entertained while under house arrest.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is on Disney Plus

Captain Marvel

(Image credit: Marvel.com)

Teyonah Parris impressed audiences with her performance as Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, but this isn't the first time we've seen the character in the MCU. Captain Marvel was the debut of the Rambeau family, with mother Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) having a significant role as a friend of fighter pilot Carol Danvers who helps Captain Marvel. Yes, this movie is a bit serpentine in its organization, but it's more than worth it to understand the Rambeau's connection to the MCU.

Captain Marvel is also essential for understanding the WandaVision episode 9 mid-credits scene, where an alien approached Monica in a movie theater. Watch Captain Marvel, and you'll be able to tell the difference between a Skrull and a Kree, and know which side you should support.

Captain Marvel is on Disney Plus

Jessica Jones

(Image credit: Myles Aronowitz/Netflix)

While Jessica Jones is a part of the Marvel shows nobody talks about anymore, we're sure that fans of WandaVision would get a kick out of Ms. Jones if they haven't met her already. Much like Wanda in Westview, Jessica's got a lot of power in her hands, but the mysteries about her own life seem to be impossible to beat with brute force.

And while Agatha tricked Wanda throughout the series to try and take her powers, Jessica's been tortured and manipulated by someone far meaner. Kilgrave (David Tennant) is the evil at the rotten core of Jessica Jones, but he doesn't see it that way.

Jessica Jones is on Netflix

The Leftovers

(Image credit: HBO)

OK, that's (pretty much) all the Marvel you should watch now that you've completed Wanda and Vision's latest journey in the MCU. So, it's time for something similar — but completely different. The Leftovers is one of the best shows on TV of its generation, and even though it's got no superheroes or comic book affiliations it belongs on this list because it tackles the main topic of WandaVision as well as any show you can find. But since it's rated TV-MA, know it's not for younger audiences, like Billy and Tommy Maximoff.

A supremely dark meditation on grief, The Leftovers shows what happens after what appears to be a rapture-like event. It's somewhat like Thanos' snap, in that 140 million humans suddenly vanished — and the rest of society was stuck on Earth dealing with it all. The show is anchored by a strong performance by Justin Theroux, who plays Mapleton, NY cop Kevin Garvey, who is going through a lot of frustration tied to the event, known as "The Sudden Departure."

The Leftovers is on HBO Max

Sorry For Your Loss

(Image credit: Facebook)

There is something about Elizabeth Olsen and characters experiencing a lot of grief. In this 2-season series, she portrays Leigh Shaw, a fitness instructor who quit her job as an advice columnist after the shocking death of her husband.

Sorry For Your Loss co-stars Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Raya and The Last Dragon), who plays Jules, Leigh's adopted sister who also works at the same gym as Leigh (which is owned by thier mother).

The series earned generally positive reviews for its ability to mix grief with appropriate amounts of humor. You may not have heard of it because it's streaming on a platform that you might not use that much: Facebook Watch.

Sorry For Your Loss is on Facebook Watch