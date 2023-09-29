Scotland vs Romania live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

After securing a bonus point in the 45-17 victory over Tonga last weekend, Scotland go in search of another comprehensive win on Saturday when they face Romania at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Can the Scots keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive?

Looking for a Scotland vs Romania live stream? With coverage now underway, read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Scotland vs Romania live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Oct. 1)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Currently sitting third in Pool C, Scotland lost a tight contest against South Africa in their opening game but were excellent in the win over Tonga that featured seven different try scorers. Now Gregor Townsend’s side know that they must defeat Romania to set up a high-stakes encounter with Ireland next week.

With only two teams progressing to the quarter-finals, Scotland will be looking for a bonus-point win over Romania that would still give them a chance of making it out of Pool B. They will also take plenty of confidence from the fact that Romania come into Saturday’s game having suffered an 82-8 defeat by Ireland and been thrashed 76-0 by South Africa.

Townsend may well choose to rest several frontline players to keep them fit and fresh for Ireland meaning there could well be a first cap for Johnny Matthews who was called up as a late replacement for the injured Stuart McInally. The 30-year-old will certainly be a threat if he does feature.

With Scotland looking to rack up the points and Romania prone to conceding tries, it should be a thriller. Full details of all the Scotland vs Romania live streams below, so you can watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch Scotland vs Romania live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the Scotland vs Romania live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV4 and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the Scotland vs Romania live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch Scotland vs Romania live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Scotland vs Romania live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Scotland vs Romania live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Scotland vs Romania live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the Scotland vs Romania live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV4 and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Scotland vs Romania live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a Scotland vs Romania live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch Scotland vs Romania, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the Scotland vs Romania live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Scotland vs Romania via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Scotland vs Romania live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.