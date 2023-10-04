New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

After a crushing victory over Italy, New Zealand know that a bonus-point victory over Uruguay on Thursday night in Lyon should be enough to send them into the knockout stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Looking for a New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Thursday (October 5)

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Oct. 2)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Having suffered a first-ever defeat in a World Cup pool stage to open the tournament, the All Blacks bounced back in some style by scoring 71 points against Namibia and then 96 against Italy. Now they need a bonus-point win to move to 15 points in Pool A and effectively seal a spot in the last eight.

Coach Ian Foster may well choose to ring the chances in order to keep his star players fresh, as he will be confident that New Zealand can get the job done against a Uruguay side that secured a comeback win over Namibia but were ultimately outclassed by both France and Italy.

Los Teros have never played New Zealand before and while the idea of playing an in-form All Blacks side would have traditionally struck fear into any side, Nicolás Freitas insists his side will rejoice in the occasion. "The pressure is not on us so we are going to enjoy it. We will try, with the few opportunities of having the ball, to attack them," said the Uruguay winger.

Uruguay will have to give everything to avoid a heavy defeat, while New Zealand will look to end the pool stage on a high as they bid to wipe out the memory of the loss to France last month.

We’ve got all the details you need to get New Zealand vs Uruguay live streams down below so you can watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV4 and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream.

How to watch New Zealand vs Uruguay live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. the New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV4 and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in Australia can watch New Zealand vs Uruguay, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can watch New Zealand vs Uruguay via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch New Zealand vs Uruguay live stream in Singapore

(Image credit: Wikicommons - gov of Singapore)

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.