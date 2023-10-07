Japan vs Argentina live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

Barring the most unlikely of scorelines elsewhere in Pool D, Japan vs Argentina is a de-facto play-off to reach the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals. Both teams start Sunday's fixture on nine points in the most tension-filled winner-takes-all showdown imaginable as 12th in the world faces 9th. Not to be missed.

If you're on the lookout for a Japan vs Argentina live stream, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and where you can see every game potentially for FREE.

Japan vs Argentina live live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Sunday (Oct. 8)

• Time: 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. BST / 10 p.m. AEDT

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock and CNBC

Japan may have struggled to live up to the dizzying heights of the past two Rugby World Cups, but the Brave Blossoms has nevertheless left itself with the situation it would have taken at the beginning of the tournament – beat Argentina in the final game of the pool to reach the quarter-finals. Head coach Jamie Joseph's consistency of selection continues, with just one change from last weekend's 28-22 defeat of Samoa as Siosaia Fifita replaces Jone Naikabula on the left wing.

The last time Argentina failed to emerge from the pool was 20 years ago and Michael Cheika is under pressure to ensure there's no repeat before he vacates the head coach's chair at the end of the tournament. The Aussie has reverted to his first-choice side after rotating in the 59-5 demolition of minnows Chile last week – Guido Petti, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti are the only survivors for the Pumas. Santiago Carrera returns at fly half, with captain Julian Montoya also back in from the off at hooker.

Argentina start as favorites, but who will deal best with the pressure? Below we've got all the details you need to get Japan vs Argentina live streams and watch RWC 2023 from any corner of the globe.

How to watch the Japan vs Argentina live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. — you can watch a live stream of Japan vs Argentina and every other game at the RWC 2023 absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K..

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

How to watch the Japan vs Argentina live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Japan vs Argentina live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, and this match-up is one of them.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of bingeable content. That includes classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, to new shows like Twisted Metal, Bupkis, Poker Face and Girls5Eva.

How to watch the Japan vs Argentina live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Along with every other game at the tournament, the Japan vs Argentina live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Kick-off for this one is at 12 p.m. U.K. time.

How to watch a Japan vs Argentina live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch Ireland vs Scotland Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the World Cup final and all games featuring Australia themselves will also be shown for free on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

How to watch the Japan vs Argentina live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch Japan vs Argentina (kick-off at 12 a.m. Monday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $499.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

How to watch the Japan vs Argentina live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. SGT Sunday evening in Singapore.

