Wales vs Portugal live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

After a week to recover from their bone-crunching, nerve-jangling first round win, Wales have had a week to collect themselves ahead of what — they hope — will be a much more straightforward affair against Portugal at the Stade de Nice on the Mediterranean coast.

Wales vs Portugal live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday (Sep. 16)

• Time: 4:45 p.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 a.m. AEST (Sep. 17)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock / CNBC

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

There was so much to take heart from the Welsh win against Fiji last weekend – including a big performance from their front eight and tries from wings Josh Adams and Louis-Rees-Zammit – yet it's Fiji's roaring late comeback and a mere six-point winning margin that stick in the mind. Warren Gatland will have to pick up his troops from the physical and psychological battering they took in that last 10 minutes so that they aren't faced with another of Dan Biggar's expletive-laden rants.

And, in theory at least, this encounter with Portugal is the ideal second game before Wales get to more challenging tasks against Australia and Georgia. Yes, Portugal may have won more than they've lost in 2023, but victories over the likes of Kenya, Belgium, Poland and Romania won't exactly have Welsh fans quivering. Os Lobos are an emerging player in the international game, but 2023 World Cup is surely just part of the learning curve?

Gatland may use the opportunity to rest some bruised bodies and give some squad players a run-out. Only a dominant, confidence-building win is really acceptable.

How to watch the Wales vs Portugal live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. – you can watch a live stream of Wales vs Portugal and every other game at the RWC 2023 absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on ITV and ITVX in the U.K, with S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer providing Welsh-language coverage in Wales.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below.

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a Brit abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser or its app and watch the Wales vs Portugal live stream as you would at home.

How to watch the Wales vs Portugal live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Wales vs Portugal live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, including Wales vs Portugal. So if you have a cable package or an over-the-top service like Sling TV or FuboTV that includes that station, you can watch on there instead.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Wales vs Portugal live stream.

How to watch the Wales vs Portugal live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Along with every other game at the tournament, the Wales vs Portugal live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

If you're a Welsh-language speaker, you also have the option to watch Wales' games on S4C on TV, or through the S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer streaming services.

Kick-off for this game is 4:45 p.m. BST.

How to watch a Wales vs Portugal live stream for FREE in Australia

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch Wales vs Portugal Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the World Cup final and all games featuring Australia themselves will also be shown for free on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

How to watch the Wales vs Portugal live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch Wales vs Portugal (kick-off at 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $499.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

How to watch the Wales vs Portugal live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 – even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 11:45 p.m. SGT in Singapore.

