Wales vs Fiji live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

The Pool C clash between Wales and Fiji in Bordeaux represents another fascinating clash of styles at Rugby World Cup 2023. Warren Gatland's side may be struggling for form, but still count on such stars as George North and Taulupe Faletau in their ranks, while Fiji are riding the crest of a wave after winning at Twickenham a couple of weeks ago.

Looking for a Wales vs Fiji live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and for FREE potentially.

Wales vs Fiji live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Sunday (Sep. 10)

• Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 11)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport

• U.S. — Peacock

Wales may have struggled for form in 2023 – winning just once in the Six Nations and suffering a 52-16 defeat to South Africa in their most recent warm-up fixture – but returning head coach Warren Gatland can still call on plenty of experience in his roster for the World Cup.

Full back Liam Williams retains the line-breaking pace that has made him one of his country's finest operates in recent times, while Jac Morgan may only be 23 but the openside flanker is already Welsh skipper and will ensure every blade of grass is covered in search of victory.

Fiji prop Mesake Doge explains what this fixture means to his country better than we ever could.

"It is a nation that will stand still, especially when it's a Rugby World Cup," says the 30-year-old, who plays his club rugby for Dragons in Wales.

A country of 900,000 inhabitants spread across more than 100 islands in the Pacific, Fiji has long held a reputation for producing some of the most naturally talented players, never better shown than in their 30-22 victory over 2003 champions England in their own backyard a matter of weeks ago.

They must, however, recover from the devastating news that fly half playmaker Caleb Muntz will miss the tournament with a late knee injury. We’ve got all the details you need to get Wales vs Fiji live streams and watch Rugby World Cup 2023, from anywhere, down below.

How to watch the Wales vs Fiji live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., then you can enjoy the Wales vs Fiji live stream for FREE. The game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K..

But what if you're usually based in Blighty but aren't at home for the Wales vs Fiji live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

How to watch the Wales vs Fiji live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Wales vs Fiji live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Wales vs Fiji live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the Wales vs Fiji live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch a Wales vs Fiji live stream for FREE in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch on Stan Sport which is live streaming every match of the Rugby World Cup ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Remember, all Wallabies matches at the tournament are available for FREE on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

How to watch the Wales vs Fiji live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Wales vs Fiji via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $499.99/year.

How to watch the Wales vs Fiji live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023, including Wales vs Fiji, live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead