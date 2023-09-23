Wales vs Australia live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

Pool C at the 2023 Rugby World Cup is wide open and Sunday's clash between Wales and Australia is key to understanding who will be heading through to the quarter-finals. A Wales win will effectively send the Australians home, but a Wallabies resurgence makes things very interesting indeed.

If you're on the lookout for a Wales vs Australia live stream, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and where you can see every game for FREE.

Wales vs Australia live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Sunday (Sep. 24)

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 25)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — 9Now (FREE STREAM)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Warren Gatland's Wales didn't look like world beaters coming into this tournament, yet after two game rounds they find themselves at the top of Pool C. A six-point victory over Fiji and a 28–8 win against Portugal, and suddenly anthems of hope are being sung in the valleys. After resting his starters, Gatland's XV for Australia sees 12 different faces, including returns for Dan Biggar, Liam Williams and Adam Beard.

In normal times, Wales would come into this game as significant underdogs, but this is no normal Australia team. Eddie Jones finally managed to record his first win back in charge against Georgia, but they were thoroughly outplayed by Fiji.

The Wallabies have never not made it out of the group stages at a Rugby World Cup. Jones's main change is brining back the talented Ben Donaldson into fly-half, while Tate McDermott is preferred to Nic White as his half-back partner. Will that be enough to prevent the unthinkable?

Below we've got all the details you need to get Wales vs Australia live streams and watch RWC 2023 from any corner of the globe — keep reading to discover how to see the game where you are.

How to watch the Wales vs Australia live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. or Australia — you can watch a live stream of Wales vs Australia absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on ITV and ITVX in the U.K and on Channel Nine and 9Now in Australia.

S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer will be providing Welsh-language coverage in Wales, also for free.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX or 9Now. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a Brit abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser or its app and watch the Wales vs Australia live stream as you would at home.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Wales vs Australia live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

Some games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up isn't one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Wales vs Australia.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of bingeable content. That includes classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, to new shows like Twisted Metal, Bupkis, Poker Face and Girls5Eva.

How to watch the Wales vs Australia live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Along with every other game at the tournament, the Wales vs Australia live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV licence).

If you're a Welsh-language speaker, you also have the option to watch Wales games on S4C on TV, or through the S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer streaming services.

Kick-off for this game is 8 p.m. BST.

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch an Wales vs Australia live stream for FREE in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're Down Under and prepared to get up bright and early — kick-off is set for 5 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Monday morning — there's great news. Wales vs Australia will be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service, which you can watch on browsers, smartphones and most modern streaming devices.

It's worth noting however, that it's only the World Cup final and all games featuring the Wallabies that are being broadcast for free. Subscription service Stan Sport has secured the rights for the rest of the 2023 RWC games. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month if you want to see more than just Australia play at the RWC 2023.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your 9Now or Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked. Choose from our best VPN list, or just head to the no. 1 ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wales vs Australia live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch Wales vs Australia (kick-off at 7 a.m. Monday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $499.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a virtual private network, such as the exceptional ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wales vs Australia live stream in Singapore

(Image credit: Wikicommons - gov of Singapore)

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 3 a.m. SGT on Monday morning in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV licence, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.