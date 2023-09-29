Voting for the Golden Joysticks Awards 2023 is now open — give your favorite games some nomination love

One of the biggest and most celebrated gaming events is hurtling over the horizon, with the impending return of the Golden Joystick Awards. As ever, this prestigious ceremony is hosted by our sister site, GamesRadar+, and voting is now open.

Over 100 games will be represented across 17 categories, all of which are open to public voting. The early frontrunners that look like they will clean up at the 41st Golden Joystick Awards 2023 appear to be Baldur's Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Both of these awesome games currently lead the way with four nominations to their name apiece.

Other significant titles from the last 12 months could also have a night to remember, as Street Fighter 6, Hi-Fi Rush, Dave the Diver and Starfield are all up for three awards.

Regardless of whether you're a hardcore or casual gamer, you'll be able to vote for some of your favorite games over 17 different categories. Voting is now open, so don't waste any time in giving your favorite titles some nomination love. You have until 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 11pm BST on October 20, 2023 to get your votes in.

Here are all the categories you can currently vote in:

Best Audio

Best Storytelling

Best Game Community

Best Game Expansion

Best Gaming Hardware

Best Indie Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Visual Design

Nintendo Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Still Playing Award

Studio of the Year

Best Game Trailer

Most Wanted Game

Returning in 2023 Best VR Game

