Uruguay vs Namibia live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

Namibia's six previous Rugby World Cup campaigns were winless, and that could become seven on Wednesday. The Welwitschias are already eliminated, though this clash with Pool A minnows Uruguay is the game they've had their eyes on from the outset. Can they finally register a win at the 26th attempt, or will the plucky Teros live to fight another day?

Looking for a Uruguay vs Namibia live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Uruguay vs Namibia live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Wednesday, Sep. 27

• Time: 4:45 p.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 a.m. AEST (Sep. 28)

Uruguay have been revelatory so far, backing up a superb showing against France by giving Italy what-for a week ago. Esteban Meneses' men were 17–7 at halfway but eventually succumbed to a 38–17 defeat after running out of gas.

Namibia's results, meanwhile, started bad and have got steadily worse. Their 52–8 hammering by Italy was an unlikely high point, with the subsequent 71–3 blowout at the hands of New Zealand and 96–0 shutout by France going down as two of the tournament's most brutal thrashings.

With another game on the cards next week, Uruguay aren't out of the mix yet but must win here in order to stay alive. Namibia, on the other hand, won't get another chance to break their Rugby World Cup duck for at least another four years.

We’ve got all the details you need to get Uruguay vs Namibia live streams, from anywhere, down below so you can watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch Uruguay vs Namibia live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the Uruguay vs Namibia live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the Uruguay vs Namibia live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the Uruguay vs Namibia live stream.

How to watch Uruguay vs Namibia live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Uruguay vs Namibia live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Uruguay vs Namibia live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Uruguay vs Namibia live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the Uruguay vs Namibia live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Uruguay vs Namibia live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a Uruguay vs Namibia live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch Uruguay vs Namibia, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the Uruguay vs Namibia live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Uruguay vs Namibia via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Uruguay vs Namibia live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.