This six-pack workout sculpts a strong core in 10-minutes

Unleashing the full potential of your abdominal muscles and achieving that coveted six-pack is no easy feat. For most people, it requires a combination of intense workouts and sustainable fat loss to reveal those sculpted abs.

Fortunately, fitness coach Sophie Van Oostenbrugge has created a rigorous 10-minute ab workout designed to help you build a stronger core and target those stubborn ab muscles. Say goodbye to endless crunches and hello to Oostenbrugge's six-pack challenge, a dynamic routine that will push your limits and set you on the path to achieving a well-defined midsection.

When it comes to achieving visible abs, it's important to remember that strong core muscles alone won't be enough. While targeted workouts like this are essential for building abdominal strength, they must be complemented by a comprehensive approach that includes overall fat loss. Excess body fat can obscure the muscles and prevent them from being fully visible. By combining this intense ab workout with a balanced diet and cardiovascular exercise, you can maximize fat-burning potential and unveil your hard-earned six-pack abs. Confused? Here’s how to calculate your body fat percentage, and why it matters .

Give Oostenbrugge's high-intensity workout a shot if you’re looking to target all the major abdominal muscles while developing strength, endurance, and definition in this area of your body.

Work your abs with this 10-minute routine

Prepare to be challenged as you engage in exercises like Crunch Holders, Pull Overs, and Cocoons, pushing your limits and firing up your abdominal muscles. If you’re taking on this routine, Oostenbrugge encourages you to push your limits with 45 seconds dedicated to each exercise, followed by a brief 15-second rest period between each movement.

Here's a breakdown of the routine:

Crunch Holder

Pull Over

Single Leg Bicycle (Right Side)

Single Leg Bicycle (Left Side)

Cocoons

Bicycle Crunch

Toe Touches

Leg Raise Variation

Reverse Crunch

Ab Hold

A move like a toe touch is an effective abdominal exercise as it targets the rectus abdominis muscle, helping to strengthen and tone the core while improving flexibility and range of motion in the spine. To perform toe touches, start by lying flat on your back with your legs extended toward the ceiling. Engage your abdominal muscles as you lift your upper body off the ground, reaching your hands toward your toes. Keep your legs as straight as possible and try to touch your toes with your fingertips. Slowly lower your upper body back down to the starting position while maintaining control. Repeat the movement for the desired number of repetitions, focusing on contracting your abs throughout the exercise.

If you want an exercise that’ll fire up your obliques, get stuck into the bicycle crunches that are included in this workout According to a study published by American Council on Exercise , bicycle crunches were ranked as the most effective ab exercise. To perform one correctly, start by lying on your back with your hands placed lightly behind your head and your knees bent. Lift your upper body off the ground and simultaneously bring your left elbow towards your right knee while extending your left leg straight. Then, switch sides by bringing your right elbow towards your left knee while extending your right leg straight. Continue alternating sides in a cycling motion while engaging your core muscles throughout the exercise. Here’s how to do bicycle crunches with the perfect form , plus what happened when our fitness editor did 100 bicycle crunches a day for a week .

The benefits of this 10-minute ab blast

By regularly performing an ab challenge like this, you can reap a multitude of benefits. Strong abs contribute to improved posture, enhanced stability, and better functional abilities. Strengthening your core muscles not only helps you achieve those highly prized six-pack abs but also supports your body's structure and movement. One study published in the Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences journal found that core-based exercises can be effective at reducing general lower back pain.

Research has also shown that targeted ab workouts can have a positive impact on overall physical performance. For example, targeting this area of your body during working out is said to improve limb stability and energy transfer during exercise according to research published in the Sports Medicine journal.

If you like the sound of this workout and what it has to offer remember, consistency is key, and if you need a rest day, don't hesitate to take one. Committing to this style of workout can lead to noticeable improvements in your abs but it’s always wise to strike a balance and this applies to any exercise routine.