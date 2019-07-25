This Massive Gaming PC Packs an Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, and Nintendo Switch Inside

Here’s one truly insane high end gaming PC: a gigantic box that packs an Intel CPU with Nvidia graphics, a Microsoft Xbox One X, a Sony PS4 Pro, and a Nintendo Switch. Its name: the Origin Big O.

You have to put the Switch in yourself using a front-loading slot hidden behind a panel. That it is actually a great implementation because, unlike the Xbox and the PS4, you'll want to be able to take the Switch away with you whenever you want.

The consoles’ guts have been removed and mounted inside the box with individual metal casings. The PC components, the Xbox, and the PS4 are marked with logos and bright red, green, and blue colors. To change the video signal between PC, Xbox, PS4, and Switch, you only need to flip a mechanism on the front panel.

The Origin Big O also includes individual 2-terabyte solid state drives for each console.

The PC side is a beast: there's an Intel Core i9-9900K and Nvidia Titan RTX graphics card feeding on 64GB of RAM, two units of Samsung 970 EVO NVMe 2-terabyte solid state drives, and an extra 14-terabyte Seagate Barracuda hard drive added for good measure.

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy)

Since all this stuff is packed inside probably generates eleven billion watts of heat, everything appears to be individually water cooled. The water cooling system is in fact controlled by the PC, and each built-in console has liquid tubes that correspond to the their individual brand color: neon green for the Xbox and deep blue for the Xbox, plus red for the PC side, which sits opposite to the consoles.

But, if you are a mad human being willing to sink the money on this monster, you are out of luck. The Origin Big O is a custom build that these guys sent to Unbox Therapy and, I presume, other influencers. But that’s ok, because I imagine it costs even more than a Mac Pro. So like a billion dollars, at least.