This epic Samsung QLED TV deal takes $800 off for Black Friday

Samsung QLEDs are never this cheap. That’s why you should jump on this deal for the Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60R Smart TV for $997 from Amazon . It's 45% or $800 off, which is a huge discount.

QLED is an advanced form of LCD displays, which is cheaper than TVs using OLED but is very close in terms of picture quality.

With QLED you get 100 percent color volume with quantum dot technology, and the onboard processor instantly upscales content to 4K. The QN65 supports HDR10+ for extended dynamic range as well.

This Samsung QLED TV supports Bixby voice commands and it works with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

We reviewed the 2018 version of this QLED TV, the Q9FN, which we praised for its slim frame, color richness and accuracy and great sound, thanks to its 60W speakers and Samsung’s well designed smart tv interface.

If don't want a big black rectangle taking up space on your wall when the screen’s off, you can enable Ambient Mode and display an image or the time, date and news. Samsung also added its Bixby digital assistant to the Q60R, so you can control the TV with voice commands, and other smart home products if you connect them together.