This epic Anova Sous Vide Prime Day deal is perfect for aspiring chefs

Prime Day deals are great for tech enthusiasts, but what about the aspiring chef? The Anova Sous Vide precision cooker is both a smart gadget and kitchen tool, and it's 30% off right now.

Amazon has our favorite precision cooker, the Anova Culinary Sous Vide (WiFi) on sale for $139. This model usually costs $199, so that's an epic $60 is savings for something that will change the way you cook meat forever.

Anova Sous Vide: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

Ahead of Prime Day you can score the game-changing Anova Sous Vide precision cooker for the aspiring chef in your life, even if it's you! This limited time deal takes $60 off of the kitchen gadget's original price.

View Deal

Take it from me. Before I got my Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, the word "sous vide" alone sounded intimidating. But the Anova app is a godsend for getting your meats cooked to the perfect medium-rare every time.

Sous vide works by circulating temperature-controlled water for a duration that results in the desired doneness of your food. You can sous vide something for two hours or two days, then you'll want to give it a two-minute sear when you're ready to eat.

As long as you have the Anova Sous Vide and a large pot or water-sealed container, you're prepared for precision cooking. I can vouch for the rosemary short ribs and filet mignon, although this sous vide can be used for chicken, veal, salmon or other fish, as well as eggs and oil infusions.

Anova-compatible container with lid: $9.99 @ Amazon

Put some of those savings on the Anova Sous Vide towards this $9.99 compatible Rubbermaid container, if you don't have a pot or other tub for precision cooking. View Deal

We don't know how long this deal is going to last, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for live coverage of the best Prime Day deals around the clock.