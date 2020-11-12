This 75-inch TV deal just stole the show in Walmart's Black Friday sale

Hold on to your wallets! Walmart Black Friday deals are back with another round of epic price cuts on 4K TVs. Although Black Friday is technically still a few days out, retailers have been bombarding shoppers with an endless array of TV sales.

While we'd normally be hesitant about any sales this early in the month, the truth is that many of these Black Friday deals are worthy of their moniker. That's because they're offering incredible price drops that we've never seen before.

Below are the top three TV deals in tonight's Walmart Black Friday sale. Grab them fast because at these prices, they won't last long.

Walmart Black Friday sales

Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: was $698 now $598 @ Walmart

Cheapest 75" TV: Want a big-screen TV that won't leave you broke? This 75-inch 4K TV is a great buy for cash-strapped shoppers. It has Roku's interface built in, and you can use Alexa to control the TV. Add in HDR support and DTS Studio Sound and you have one of the best TV values ever. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Roku TV: was $369 now $148 @ Walmart

Cheap big-screen TV: This is one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals of all time. The retailer has the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $148. The TV — part of TCL's 4 Series — offers 4K resolution, HDR support, and three HDMI ports. It also packs the Roku OS, which is our favorite streaming platform. View Deal