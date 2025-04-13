Forget the gym — you just need 5 moves to build lower body strength and boost your metabolism

If your legs are craving a workout but your motivation to leave the house is not showing up, this one’s for you. Trainer Sandy Sklar has cooked up a spicy five-move bodyweight burner to target your legs and give your metabolism a friendly boost.

“This sequence is SO GOOD!” says Sklar. “It will have your heart pumping and your legs, glutes, and calves on FIRE!” Translation: you’ll be sweaty, slightly out of breath, but feeling real good after it's done.

You’ll perform each move for 30 to 40 seconds, keep rest between exercises to a minimum, then take a 60-second breather before jumping back in. Aim for three to five rounds depending on how brave you’re feeling today. Be sure to roll out one of the best yoga mats underneath you for some extra padding between you and the ground.

So if you’re ready to sculpt leaner legs and possibly waddle a little tomorrow, here’s everything you need to crush this quick but brutal lower-body circuit.

Watch Sandy Sklar's 5-Move Bodyweight Workout

Can you build proper strength without weights?

Yes, you definitely can. Bodyweight workouts like this one might look simple on paper, but your own body can be a powerful resistance tool. Moves like squat jumps, split squats, and calf hops challenge your muscles in multiple ways. You’re not just building strength in your legs and glutes. You’re also improving your coordination, balance, and stamina.

Using powerful, high-impact movements, this workout from trainer Sklar is designed to work several lower-body muscles at once. Your muscles have to work harder to push off the ground and control the landing, which helps develop both strength and stability.

These types of movements also get your heart pumping, which supports cardiovascular health and gives your metabolism a nice kick in the pants by encouraging your body to keep working even after you’ve made it to the end of the workout.

Of course, lifting weights is a proven way to build muscle, but it’s not the only option. Bodyweight training lets you zero in on good form, build real-world strength, and train in a way that’s a bit friendlier on your joints. You can slow things down to really feel the burn or pick up the pace if you’re feeling bold (or just trying to get it over with).

It’s also wildly convenient. You can do this in your living room, backyard, or hotel room floor. And when this starts to feel like a breeze, you can level up by adding more rounds, cutting down rest time, or throwing in a pair of light weights.