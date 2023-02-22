These are the 5 most popular Netflix shows right now — should you stream or skip?

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Netflix, the streamer’s ranking of its most-watched TV shows is definitely a good place to start. Here you can see an ever-changing list of the shows that are grabbing the attention of your fellow Netflix subscribers — and you might just find a new favorite series in the process.

Of course, a high ranking in the Netflix top 5 is certainly no guarantee of being one of the best Netflix shows. Plenty of mediocre, or downright disappointing, shows have made the list over the years. And that’s why we’re here to help answer the vital question of whether the shows currently in the Netflix top 5 are worth streaming or skipping. (Note, this article is based on the Netflix most-watched list as of Wednesday, February 22 at 8 a.m. ET.)

Before we get into the list, just remember these judgments are subjective, and that’s why I’ve also included each show’s Rotten Tomatoes score for a more broad measurement of their overall quality. And with that disclaimer out of the way, let's dive into the list of the 5 most popular shows on Netflix right now.

No. 1: You season 4 part 1

You is one of Netflix’s biggest-ever hits. The thriller series debuted in 2018 and focuses on the misadventures of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a bookstore employee with obsessive tendencies. The show’s first three seasons followed a fairly similar structure: Joe meets a new woman, becomes infatuated with them to the point of stalking and the ultimate outcome usually involves murder.

However, our You season 4 part 1 review shows how the series switches things up a bit as the show has now morphed into more of a murder mystery. Tom's Guide's Kelly Woo declated “the hunter becomes the prey in a refreshing update to formula,” and that’s an assessment I certainly agree with. You has never been what you might call “prestige television”, but it fully embraces its own absurdity and its tailor-made for binge-watching — that is once again the case with this first half of season 4.

If you’re already a fan, you’ve probably already consumed the entirety of the first half of the fourth installment and are eagerly awaiting the release of You season 4 part 2 on March 9. If you’re a newcomer, you’ve got plenty to get caught up with.

No. 2: Full Swing

This eight-part documentary series offers a peak behind the scenes of the world of professional golf. A collaboration between Netflix and the PGA Tour, it’s ideal for fans of Netflix’s F1 docuseries (speaking of which Drive to Survive season 5 drops this week!).

The slickly-presented sports drama is certainly engaging, but it’s the personal stories and struggles of professional golfers such as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler that will really keep you hooked. Even if your golfing knowledge doesn’t extend beyond mini golf, you should still take a swing at this well-produced documentary.

After watching these dedicated professional athletes put everything into their game in an effort to become the very best, you just might find yourself inspired to play a full 18 holes the next chance you get. Or you could just stick to putt-putt golf.

No. 3: Perfect Match

Netflix is investing heavily in reality TV with efforts such as Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and The Ultimatum all enjoying success with subscribers. The streamer’s latest offering for reality TV fanatics is Perfect Match, and it’s also managed to strike a chord with viewers as it's currently ranked at No. 3.

Hosted by Nick Lachey, Perfect Match brings together familiar faces from across Netflix’s portfolio of reality TV shows and whisks them all to a gorgeous tropical paradise. From here the proceedings are fairly predictable. After a short getting-to-know-you session, couples are formed, and the ones judged to be the most compatible gain the ability to play matchmaker, allowing them to break up their fellow couples and send individuals on dates with freshly arrived castmates.

Dedicated reality TV fans will be well experienced in sitting through junk, but when graded on a curve against its contemporaries, Perfect Match is far from the most egregious slice of reality escapism. But personally, I’d argue there are many other Netflix shows more deserving of your time than this vapid dating show.

No. 4: New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is a popular medical drama show that wrapped up its fifth and final season on NBC last month. While viewers on traditional television may have already seen the show’s finale, over on Netflix its penultimate season just dropped at the start of the month and is climbed up the charts.

The show focuses on the plight of Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) as he becomes the medical director of the New Amsterdam Medical Center. Facing a severely neglected facility and a mountain of bureaucracy, Goodwin is forced to rewrite the rulebook in order to provide exceptional care for the patients who need it most.

Likely a known quantity to many Netflix subscribers, you may already be tearing through season 4 and are eagerly awaiting the streaming release of the final season. But if you’ve yet to check in, you may want to give this one a miss. The show has never been a critical darling (its first season scored a poor 34% on RT), and season 4 was panned even by longtime fans. Why not rewatch some classic Gray’s Anatomy instead?

No. 5: Outer Banks

An action-adventure series with a social message, Outer Bank is set in a coastal town in North Carolina that is divided between the wealthy seasonal residents (known as Kooks) and the hard-working locals (called Pogues).

The show's first season sees a group of Pogue teenagers seek to discover the truth behind the disappearance of their group leader’s father, and along the way, they stumble upon a quest to find a legendary treasure. No prizes for guessing the two mysteries are links. Season 2 debuted in July 2021, and season 3 hits Netflix later this week (Feb. 23) so it’s not surprising to see this one rocket into the Netflix top 5 as subscribers get caught up ahead of a fresh batch of episodes.

There’s definitely a high degree of melodrama to Outer Banks, but it remains compelling thanks to a strong sense of mystery and an excellent setting. This is a Netflix show that will have you pressing the “watch next episode” button several times in succession.

