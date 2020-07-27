The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series coming to Netflix

Get ready to toss a second coin at The Witcher because it's getting a prequel series. Netflix announced The Witcher: Blood Origin, a live-action spinoff of the hit fantasy series.

On Twitter, Netflix teased that Blood Origin is set "1200 years before Geralt of Rivia" (Henry Cavill) prowled the Northern Kingdoms, when "the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be."

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a six-episode limited series and chronicle the origins of the very first Witcher and depict the events that led to the "conjunction of the spheres," a time when the the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

While the prequel likely won't feature any cast members from The Witcher, it will involve the same people from behind the scenes. The Witcher writer Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich on board as an executive producer. And The Witcher universe creator Andrzej Sapkowski will be on hand as a creative consultant.

In a statement, De Barra said, "As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin. A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books – What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?"

"I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind," he continued. "The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

Here's everything we know so far about The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Netflix did not reveal a release date for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

According to Deadline, the prequel spinoff is set to film in the UK, but does not have a scheduled start date.

The Witcher itself is restarting production on its second season soon. Filming was halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic and cast member Kristofer Hivju confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19. The show will resume filming on August 17, 2020.

If Blood Origin follows a similar schedule to The Witcher season 1, it will require around seven months of filming time and five months of post-production. That means, even if Blood Origin begins filming this fall, its earliest possible release date would be fall 2021. But considering Netflix still has The Witcher season 2 to roll out around that same time, it's more likely that the spinoff would wait until early 2022.

The Witcher: Blood Origin cast

Since Blood Origin is set 1,200 years before the current events of The Witcher, none of that show's cast members are likely to be involved in the prequel, including Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra.

However, some fans have voiced the idea for Witcher: Blood Origin to be narrated by the traveling bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), like it's a legend that he's recounting. That would tie the spinoff more directly to the flagship show.