The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date, cast, theories and more

Netflix, I heard a rumor ... that The Umbrella Academy season 3 got a green light. The dark superhero drama just released its second season, which was clearly popular — it was No. 1 in Netflix's Top 10 all weekend. And that made it a no-brainer that Netflix will order Umbrella Academy season 3 and continue the tale of the Hargreeves superhero siblings.

And wow, is there a whopper of a story to tell! Spoilers from Umbrella Academy season 2 ahead!

After an entire season stuck in the 1960s-era Dallas, the Hargreeves siblings reunited, defeated the nefarious Handler and found a way back to their timeline. But what they found when they returned is, well, very different from the status quo. More about that below.

Here's everything we know so far about The Umbrella Academy season 3.

Netflix just announced it ordered Umbrella Academy season 3. This season has a 10-episode order.

Steve Blackman returns as showrunner and exec. producer. Production is set to start in February, and it will be filmed in Toronto, Canada.

When could fans expect to see it? If it follows a similar timeline to the previous seasons, filming will take about five to six months and post-production (including visual effects) last around seven to eight months. That adds up to anywhere from February to April 2022.

Umbrella Academy season 3 cast

The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast will include all of the main actors playing the Hargreeves siblings:

Ellen Page as Vanya aka Number Seven, who can convert soundwaves into a destructive force

who can convert soundwaves into a destructive force Tom Hopper Luther aka Number One , who has super strength and the upper body of an ape

, who has super strength and the upper body of an ape David Castaneda as Diego aka Number Two , who can curve the trajectory of anything he throws

, who can curve the trajectory of anything he throws Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka Number Three, who can control minds with the phrase "I heard a rumor..."

who can control minds with the phrase "I heard a rumor..." Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka Number Four , who can communicate with the dead and make them corporeal for a temporary time

, who can communicate with the dead and make them corporeal for a temporary time Aidan Gallagher as Number Five , who can travel through space and time

, who can travel through space and time Justin H. Min as Ben aka Number Six, who can unleash huge tentacles from his body

In addition to the seven Hargreeves siblings, Netflix confirmed that we will also see two more family members and friends.

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves , a billionaire industrialist who adopted the siblings. In season 2, he is unmasked as an alien lifeform

, a billionaire industrialist who adopted the siblings. In season 2, he is unmasked as an alien lifeform Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts, the Handler's adopted daughter and Diego's girlfriend, who turns out to have mirroring superpowers.

There are also a number of supporting characters from the first two seasons who may pop up again. Since the siblings returned to an altered timeline (more about that below), even previously dead characters could show up. Or we may see some characters in flashbacks, visions or ghosts that appear to Klaus. They include:

Jordan Claire Robbins as Grace Hargreeves , the siblings' robot mom in season 1 and Reginald's human girlfriend in season 2

, the siblings' robot mom in season 1 and Reginald's human girlfriend in season 2 Adam Godley and Ken Hall as Pogo , an intelligent chimpanzee who serves as Reginald's assistant. Godley provides the voice and facial capture, while Hall provides the body motion capture

, an intelligent chimpanzee who serves as Reginald's assistant. Godley provides the voice and facial capture, while Hall provides the body motion capture Kate Walsh as The Handler , the head of the Commission

, the head of the Commission Mary J. Blige as Cha-Cha , a Commission agent

, a Commission agent Cameron Britton as Hazel, a Commission agent and Cha-Cha's partner

a Commission agent and Cha-Cha's partner Sheila McCarthy as Agnes Rofa , a waitress and Hazel's love interest

, a waitress and Hazel's love interest Ashley Madekwe as Detective Eudora Patch , Diego's ex-girlfriend

, Diego's ex-girlfriend Cody Ray Thompson as Dave, a Vietnam War soldier and Klaus' love interest

a Vietnam War soldier and Klaus' love interest Ken Hall as Herb , a Commission worker and now temporary head of the agency

, a Commission worker and now temporary head of the agency Patrice Goodman as Dot, a Commission worker

a Commission worker Marin Ireland as Sissy Cooper , Vanya's love interest in 1963 Dallas

, Vanya's love interest in 1963 Dallas Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, Allison's husband in 1963 Dallas

Allison's husband in 1963 Dallas Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan Cooper, Sissy's young son who takes on a bit of Vanya's powers

Umbrella Academy season 3 theories and plot

The Umbrella Academy season 3 will have a whole lot to unpack from the enormous cliffhanger from the season 2 finale. So, first, let's explain what happened in the finale.

The finale takes place on November 22, 1963 (aka the day JFK was assassinated). Earlier, the siblings had averted the Doomsday apocalypse, as seen by Number Five. It turned out that Vanya, once again, was "the bomb." But unlike in their present-day timeline, they were able to defuse her. Or, we should say: Ben defused her. Ghost Ben merged into Vanya and talked her down. Unfortunately, he ended up sacrificing himself and his spirit passed on.

Afterward, the Hargreeves siblings go to Sissy's farm, as Vanya had figured out that part of her power had been ingested by Sissy's son, Harlan. As Vanya tries to soothe him, the Handler shows up with an army of Commission agents to take out the siblings for good.

Vanya uses her power to wipe out the entire army — but the Handler and her adopted daughter, Lila, survive. It turns out Lila also has a power! She can mirror any one of the siblings and deploy their power right back at them (think Rogue in X-Men).

But the siblings, led by Diego, try to turn Lila to their side. They tell her the Handler plotted the murder of Lila's parents, then stole her and is now using Lila for her own agenda. Diego pleads for Lila to join their family. But just as she's wavering, the Handler guns them all down. Then, the final Swedish assassin shows up and kills her.

Number Five manages to survive and remembers advice his father had given him about rewinding time second by second, minute by minute. So he travels back in time just a bit. Just when the Handler shows up, he takes her gun. But the assassin still arrives and shoots the Handler. He and Number Five have a stare-down and then reach a detente, so the assassin leaves. The siblings are safe.

Herb from the Commission arrives and tells the Hargreeves they can take a suitcase and return to their timeline. Before they go, Vanya bids Sissy a teary farewell and takes back her bit of power from Harlan (or so she thinks).

The siblings take the suitcase portal back to their timeline — April 2, 2019. And since the family mansion is still intact and the world hasn't ended, it appears the original apocalypse was averted.

But within the mansion, they find some curious changes and a big shock: their dead father, Reginald! How is he alive? He calls forward a group of shadowy figures, whom he calls the Sparrow Academy. Turns out that the Umbrella Academy doesn't exist!

And even more shocking is the appearance of Ben! He looks different — longer hair, a scar on his face. But somehow, he's alive and not a ghost only visible to Klaus in this new present-day timeline. And he has no idea who any of his siblings are.

So, what's going on? Well, as it happens with most time travel, the siblings' adventures in 1963 Dallas seem to have altered the course of events. There are a bunch of theories going around about Umbrella Academy season 3.

The first theory is that the shadow Sparrow Academy figures are alternate-universe versions of the siblings — so alternate-Luther, alternate-Vanya, etc.

Another theory is that they are different kids born on that same fateful day of October 1, 1989. Recall that 43 non-pregnant women gave birth simultaneously and surprisingly. Reginald adopted seven of them. Since Reg met the adult versions of his children in 1963, he may have chosen to adopt different babies this time around. He still adopted Ben, since he didn't see Ghost Ben in 1963.

Time travel: Can't make sense of it, can't seem to make a superhero story without it.