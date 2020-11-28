This awesome Black Friday robot vacuum deal is $280 off — and it empties itself

Black Friday deals offer the perfect chance to upgrade your home, and this one will let you clean up through the holidays and beyond.

Right now you can get the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty for just $319 on Amazon , which is $280 off. It's one of the best robot vacuum Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Robot Vacuum comes with a self-emptying base that holds up to 30 days of debris. This smart vacuum also automatically recharges and resumes cleaning, which is perfect for cleaning the house while you're out.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $319 @ Amazon

The Shark IQ Robot has a self-emptying base and self-cleaning brushroll, so you won't have to worry about even the most basic of day-to-day robot vacuum maintenance. Now 47% off, this is an incredible Black Friday deal. View Deal

Many robot vacuums can scan a room aimlessly, sometimes missing spots or cleaning some areas multiple times. The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Robotic Vacuum has both home mapping and room select, so you can set out the parameters of your room and make sure no area is missed out.

You can also instruct your Shark IQ to clean one specific room, and with its remote app or voice control you don't need to move a muscle to do it.

The Shark IQ Robot also has efficient row-by-row cleaning to tackle every edge of your room in a methodical way, which will cut down on cleaning time and reduce the need to recharge.

Those with pets also need not worry about hair clogging up the brushroll, because it's designed to self-clean from both long and pet hair. Shark is known for its heavy-duty suction and pet hair capabilities across its entire range, and the IQ Robot is no exception. It has a high-efficiency filter for dust, dander, and allergens.

Be sure to check out all the other best Black Friday deals and bookmark our Cyber Monday deals page for even more big sales.

Shop more Black Friday sales