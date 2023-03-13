The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 release date and time: How to watch online

When we watch The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 this week on Disney Plus, myth becomes reality. Or at least the Mythosaur appears to be a myth no more. Or at least there's some giant beast that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Grogu will have to deal with.

Last we saw our space-navigators, Din was on his quest to redeem himself in the eyes of The Armorer and the rest of the Mandalorians who believe he needs to immerse himself in The Living Waters of Mandalore. That was his main task, and he did it. Except he was also forcefully pulled underwater thereafter.

So, it was up to Bo-Katan to save Din (again), as she jumped into the water after him. While swimming, she passed a giant beast of some kind, which could be the massive Mythosaur. That said, she steeled herself and kept going, and found Din at the bottom.

The episode ended with our heroes (and their ally) back above water to try and figure out what’s going on. We expect The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 will lead with a question about if in fact they just saw The Mythosaur, and how it factors into Din’s plans for redemption.

Elsewhere, Din got a new crew member after buying the R5-D4 astromech droid off of Peli Motto. We also saw a lot of cooperation between Bo-Katan and Din, which sets up an interesting dichotomy between the two, since Djarin cares a lot about The Creed and Kryze is happy to keep her mask off as often as possible.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 premieres on Wednesday (March 15) on Disney Plus. (opens in new tab)

It drops at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.

The Disney Plus price info has recently changed in the US. Now, the traditionally ad-free tier is ($10.99 per month (opens in new tab). There's also the new Disney Plus Basic, an ad-supported tier at $7.99 per month (opens in new tab).

In the UK, Disney Plus will set you back £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year, while in Australia the price is AU$13.99 per month and AU$139.99 per year.

We've also got the full The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule for every episode.

How to watch The Mandalorian season 3 internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to The Mandalorian season 3.