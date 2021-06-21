The best Prime Day AirPods deals 2021

There are some great Prime Day AirPods deals to be had right now if you haven't picked up a pair of Apple's wireless earbuds. As part of Prime Day deals, we're seeing very good discounts across the lineup.

Apple's wireless earbuds consistently rank well on our best wireless earbuds list for good reason; the little buds pack plenty of punch in such a small package. The AirPods Pro for $189 is currently the best sale, offering noise cancellation and sweat resistance at a great price.

Prime Day AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro offer noise cancellation, a Transparency mode and both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified). You can also great a personalized fit with the included eartips, and the wireless charging case is included. This is one of the lowest prices of the year.

Prime Day AirPods deals — top sales right now

AirPods Pro with AppleCare+: was $278 now $218 @ Amazon

If you want to get a bit of extra protection for you AirPods Pro but fancy saving a few extra dollars, then this deal has you covered. The bundle combined the earbuds and AppleCare+ for $60 less than if you were to buy them separately.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

If you want a set of AirPods for the cheapest price possible, these are your best bet. You're missing some of the features of the most costly versions, but these are still some of the best wireless earbuds around.

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

These AirPods are equipped with wireless charging capabilities, thanks to a Qi-compatible case, so these are ideal if you're always finding your battery drained.

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $66 @ Amazon

Want to upgrade your standard AirPods case with the wireless charging version? The standalone case is also available at Amazon and as part of Amazon's Prime Day AirPods deals it's on sale for just $59 (it's lowest price all year).

Prime Day AirPods Max deals

AirPods Max: was $549 now $529 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. The Sky Blue model is currently $529.

Prime Day Beats headphones deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $199 now $123 @ Amazon

If you like more bass-centric tunes, than this deal, which gets you $77 off the Beats Solo 3 headphones, may be music to your ears. They feature Apple's W1 chip, up to 40 hours of battery life, and 5-minute fast charging, which gives you 3 hours of playback. They're available in a variety of colors, but Rose Gold gets you one of the biggest discounts.

Beats Studio3: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon

Beats' wireless noise-cancelling headphones are marked down by $150 for Prime Day, so you can get some quiet listening in for much less. These cans have Apple's W1 chip, 22 hours of playback with ANC, and come in an assortment of colors.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $49 now $39

If you're after a pair of affordable yet colorful wireless earbuds, then the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are worth a look. The earbuds feature Apple's W1 chip to power easy connectivity and come with 12 hours of battery life.

Prime Day AirPods deals — which model to buy?

The second-gen AirPods are a great allrounder for the average Apple fan. They combine affordability with function thanks to Apple's H1 chip allowing them to quickly connect to your Apple devices. With hands-free Siri support, you can use your device without even needing to pick it up and take calls while keeping both hands free for other tasks.

On the other hand, the more expensive AirPods Pro offer a suitably impressive upgrade for the additional fee. You get water/sweat resistance, a must if you're going to be using them in the gym, plus active noise cancellation (ANC). The design is also a tad more modern, and much more comfortable in your ears thanks to the swappable ear tips that allow for a custom fit. If you can afford to splurge, these are the AirPods to go for.

The AirPods Max are the most premium audio option Apple offers. The classy design is available in five different colors, and is also foldable for more convenient carrying. It also offers highly effective ANC, stunning audio, and a surprisingly effective control method in the form of the Digital Crown. Even on sale these are an expensive pair of 'phones, but the price of admission is worth it if you seek the very best.

