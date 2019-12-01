The best Chromebook deals for Cyber Monday 2019

Guess you're ready for a low-maintenance computer? Well, good, because we're tracking all of the top Cyber Monday Chromebook deals — so you can get one for even cheaper than usual.

Yes, the Cyber Monday deals are already upon us, now that Black Friday came and went faster than it takes to boot a Chromebook (which is pretty fast).

We've found pretty compelling discounts on Google's own devices. The Pixelbook is $99 off at Amazon, while the Pixel Slate is down to $449 ($350 off) at Best Buy.

Chromebook Cyber Monday deals

Acer Chromebook 715: Was $399 now $299 @Walmart

This military-grade laptop is the first Chromebook with a fingerprint reader. It sports a 1080p touchscreen LCD, Core i3-8130U CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB eMMC. It's $100 off, the cheapest price we've seen for this Chromebook. View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $599 now $549

Our favorite Chromebook cuts no corners, but Amazon's trimmed $50 off its price for the time being. Yes, you can get the Chromebook Flip C434's beautiful screen, luxe design and long battery life for less than you'd normally pay. For bigger deals, scroll on, but you'll be hard pressed to find a better Chromebook.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C423NA: Was $269 now $239 @ Walmart

The Asus C423NA is a stylish Chromebook with an edge-to-edge 14-inch touch display. It also packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. At $249, it's $20 off. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: Was $355 now $249 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. And the specs are solid for the price, including a Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 16GB SSD and a 11.6-inch HD display.View Deal

HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE: was $269 now $190 @ Walmart

That EE doesn't stand for Extra-Extra, but this deal is pretty newsworthy. Walmart's docked 30% off the price of this Education Edition Chromebook, which parents will be happy to hear when they're trying to find a durable laptop for chaotic classrooms. Co-molded rubber contact points and strengthened corners protect it against kids with cases of the deadly drops' and the OOPses.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 315: Was $279 now $191 @ Amazon

With its 15.6 HD display, up to 2.4 GHz AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the Chromebook 314 is perfect for your day-to-day computing. Get it now from Amazon for just $191. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: Was $599 now $414 @ Amazon

This 2-in-1 has an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD, as well as two cameras. You can draw on it with the included pen for when it's in tablet mode.View Deal

Google Pixel Slate: Was $799 now $449 @Best Buy

When is a Chromebook not a Chromebook? The Pixel Slate has an elegant design and a sharp 12.3-inch screen ... and no keyboard in the box. This is a Chrome OS tablet, and it lasts 10 hours on a charge, so it might be a perfect Chrome lover's alternative to an iPad. This model has an Intel Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook C330: Was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy

This is one of the least expensive 2-in-1 laptops you can buy this holiday season. Originally $279, Best Buy is slicing another $100 off this 11.6-inch budget Chromebook with a MediaTek MT8173c CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage.View Deal

Acer Chromebook R 11: Was $300 now $258 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible sports an Intel Celeron N3150 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. You can flip it into tablet, tent, display and laptop mode.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C425: Was $449 now $279 @ Walmart

This deal gets you a modern Chromebook at a very low price. Asus' Chromebook C425 flaunts an edge-to-edge 14-inch 1080p display, runs on an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU with 4GB of RAM and packs a generous 128GB of storage. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: Was $299 now $150 @ Amazon

There are several versions of the Samsung Chromebook 3, but this is one of the fastest. If you want to have many tabs open, or run Android games, you'll want to carry this laptop's Celeron N3060 CPU, with its 4GB of RAM. It weighs only 2.5 pounds. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S330: Was $299 now $169 @ Walmart

This budget Chromebook is best for those looking for casual computing needs — Google Doc editing, web browsing and YouTube binges — on its 14-inch display. With up to 10 hours of battery life, the S330 is reliable in a way that its $169 price might not suggest.View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 11: Was $299 now $229 @ Walmart

A 360-degree hinge allows you to rotate the Chromebook Spin 11 from laptop to tablet mode, as well as stand and display mode. Features an 11.6-inch screen, Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal