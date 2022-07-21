Sweden vs Belgium live stream — how to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final match for free

The Sweden vs Belgium live stream will see the pre-tournament favorites and overall highest ranked team at UEFA Women's Euro 2022 look to progress to the semi-finals — but can underdogs Belgium cause a historic upset?

The great news is that you can watch it for FREE in many European countries, but don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Ranked second in the world, only behind the formidable USA, Sweden were always going to be the favorite for glory heading into UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. However, the team's tournament got off to a surprisingly slow start with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, a 2-1 victory over Switzerland showed signs of improvement, before a 5-0 thrashing of Portugal sent a message to the rest of the teams in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Belgium finished runners-up in Group D with a decisive victory over Italy just pushing them over the line into their first ever quarter-finals at a major tournament. On paper, this is one of the most uneven matchups of the first knockout round. It almost goes without saying that Belgium are very much the underdogs in this fixture.

After an uncharacteristically slow start, Sweden will be eager to show their quality here and the squad’s impressive depth could come into play — the side played a different starting lineup in all three group games. However, there is great pressure on the Swedes as anything other than a victory will be seen as a failure.

Conversely, Belgium come into this match with freedom. The side’s objective was to advance from the group stage for the first time, and that goal has now been achieved. Any further progression would be seen as a bonus. Belgium really have nothing to lose in this fixture, and that could actually be an advantage.

Find out what happens by watching a Sweden vs Belgium live stream and don't forget to check out our full guide to how to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 for full fixtures, final group standings and more.

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K., Austria, France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy and several other European nations then you can look forward to FREE Sweden vs Belgium live streams.

That's because free-to-air channels in those countries will be showing some or all of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams. For instance, in the U.K. you'll be able to watch every single game on BBC and the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). There's a full list below.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Sweden vs Belgium live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

FREE LIVE STREAMS: Austria: ORF (opens in new tab) | Belgium: VRT (opens in new tab), RTBF (opens in new tab) | Denmark: DKDR (opens in new tab) | Finland: Yle (opens in new tab) | France: TF1 (opens in new tab) | Iceland: RUV (opens in new tab) | Italy: RAI (opens in new tab) | Netherlands: NOS (opens in new tab) | Norway: NRK (opens in new tab) | Portugal: RTP (opens in new tab) | Spain: TVE (opens in new tab) | | Sweden: SVT (opens in new tab), TV4 (opens in new tab) | Switzerland: SRG SSR (opens in new tab) | U.K.: BBC (opens in new tab) |

It's natural that you might want to watch the Sweden vs Belgium live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Sweden vs Belgium live stream on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K.

How to watch the Sweden vs Belgium live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can look to ESPN2 and ESPNU for the Sweden vs Belgium live stream. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

How to watch the Sweden vs Belgium live stream in the UK

As you'd expect, given that the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament takes place in England, coverage of Sweden vs Belgium is free to air in the U.K. The game will be shown live on BBC One and also streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

How to watch the Sweden vs Belgium live stream in Australia

