Succession season 4 release date confirmed for March 26 on HBO — watch the teaser trailer now

Boars, to the floor! Yes, we finally have a Succession season 4 release date to circle in our calendars, and it's only two weeks after HBO's other biggest show finishes airing. And fans of the Roy family bickering can get ready with a new teaser trailer that shows off Logan, Shiv and all the Roy Boys.

HBO announced the Succession season 4 release date of March 26 in a press release (opens in new tab) that touts the return of the series in the ever-important 9 p.m. ET HBO slot (the episodes debut on HBO Max at the same time).

The new teaser trailer gives us glimpses of the fractured Roy family, as Kendall, Roman and Shiv don't want to call Logan — and he refuses to make the call for himself. He'll text, to ask for a call, though. Meanwhile Tom Wabsgams is worried about his place in the company were he and Shiv to split, which seems incredibly likely since he betrayed her for Logan in the shocking season 3 finale. Oh, and in the best line of the trailer, Tom compares the Roy family drama to Israel and Palestine.

The official logline reads "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

New cast members announced in the press release are Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass), Adam Godley (The Great), Eili Harboe (Thelma) and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings: Valhalla).

HBO is showing a little restraint with the Succession season 4 premiere date, spacing it a whole two weeks after The Last of Us' March 12 finale date, as if they're daring people to cancel. The proximity, though, shows that HBO knows how to keep people on the line for a little extra time while they wait for the next big Sunday night series.

Though we wonder if the folks behind Succession might have liked a little more time.

Succession doesn't live and thrive off of references to what's happening right now, but the last few months have been rife with changes at media powerhouses similar to Waystar Royco. From WBD's gutting of HBO Max content, Netflix's c-suite game of musical chairs to all the chaos surrounding the potential sale of WWE — this spring has given enough fodder for multiple seasons of the show.