Spain vs Sweden live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group E game for free

Spain vs Sweden Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Spain vs Sweden Euro 2020 game starts today (Monday, June 14) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC. Full channel details below.

The Spain vs Sweden live stream takes place this evening, and it's set to be another sun-kissed match brimming with anticipation and maybe a little angst.

Three-time winners Spain will be looking to make a successful start to Euro 2020 as they bid for a record fourth European Championship. They'll have home advantage on their side, with all of their group games taking place in Seville, plus a very promising crop of young players that includes the likes of Adama Traoré, Ferran Torres and the 18-year-old Barcelona star Pedri.

Gerard Moreno, meanwhile, will pose a major threat to any defence in the competition and old hands such as César Azpilicueta and Jordi Alba should keep things tight at the other end.

Unlike their Spanish counterparts, Sweden arrive at the Euros without being one of the favorites, but with perhaps more confidence than in previous tournaments. Having reached the quarter-finals at the 2018 World Cup, they proceeded to deliver a lacklustre performance and lost to England — but they're arguably a stronger side three years on.

Striker Alexander Isak, who is arguably Sweden's star man, will be one to watch for the tournament ahead, netting plenty of goals for his domestic team, Real Sociedad, and hopefully able to translate that onto the bigger international stage.

Though you'd be unwise to bet against Spain in this fixture, especially with the home advantage, Sweden are tricky customers and it's sure to be a fascinating match to stream. It all kicks off today, Monday, June 14 at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m PT and you can watch it all live, for free, wherever you are.

How to watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream for free

If you've already been enjoying the first round of Euros games on free-to-air U.K. television, then you'll be glad to know that the Spain vs Sweden live stream is no exception.

This is great news if you happen to be elsewhere, as well, because you can tune in to U.K. coverage from other countries by using one of the best VPN services.

The Spain vs Sweden live stream, for example, is available for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online. Just remember that you need to have a valid TV licence to be able to watch.

How to watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream in the US

Avid soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream on ESPN. Provided that you already get that channel as part of your cable package, then you'll be able to easily stream games through the ESPN website.

No cable package? No problem. One alternative option is to try Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with 30-plus channels including ESPN. What's more, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 at the moment.

And the options don't stop there. You could also try Fubo.TV: it's a bit pricier, at $65 per month, but you get more than 117 channels, with ESPN among them.

Soccer enthusiasts who usually reside in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but right now find themselves in the U.S., can watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream for free by using a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. ExpressVPN is our favorite right now — there's more details on that below.

How to watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream with a VPN

If you find yourself outside of your usual home country and unable to watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream, a VPN is the magic tool that you're seeking.

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, enabling you to access the streaming services you already pay for. Best of all, VPN services are fairly easy to setup, so you'll be watching the Spain vs Sweden stream in no time at all.

We've tested lots of VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . Why? Not only is it fast, but it also works on heaps of devices and has excellent customer service. Plus, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out before you commit. There are also plenty of other VPN services, so check out our full list of the best VPN services if you want to see them all.

How to watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Spain vs Sweden live stream will play direct from BBC One or BBC iPlayer — and it's absolutely free to watch.

The match itself kicks off at 8 p.m. BST, but for those who relish all the lead-up punditry, coverage will begin at 7.30 p.m. BST.

But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Spain vs Sweden live stream will be shown on TSN (in English) and TVS Sports (in French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 a month.

If you're usually based in Canada and subscribe to TSN or TVA, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Spain vs Sweden live stream in Australia

The Spain vs Sweden live stream will be shown on Optus Sport in Australia. This can be accessed via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not in Australia at the moment, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

