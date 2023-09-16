South Africa vs Romania live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

Dust off your abacuses and check Wikipedia for record Rugby World Cup points totals, as Romania take on the mighty South Africa this Sunday at the Stade de Bordeaux. David and Goliath barely does it justice.

If you're on the lookout for a South Africa vs Romania live stream, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and where you can see every game for FREE.

South Africa vs Romania live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Sunday (Sep. 17)

• Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock / CNBC

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It may have taken the Springboks 50 minutes to eventually breakdown a stolid Scotland defence and score their first try last weekend, but the world champions always looked in control of an encounter they eventually won comfortably 18–3. Words like 'ruthless' and 'efficient' are often directed towards Jacques Nienaber's men, and they demonstrated them in abundance in Marseille — even if they did get away with a suspected red card tackle early on.

Of course they'll be conscious of avoiding a huge upset like the one Japan inflicted on them in 2015, but this Sunday they have a chance to properly express themselves. With Nienaber likely to ring the changes, it gives squad players the opportunity to impress. So don't expect the foot to be taking off the throttle — or the throats of the opposition.

For Romania, they could hardly have feared a worse schedule to start their 2023 RWC, drawn to play against the world's top two teams. Their seismic 82-8 loss last weekend came at the hands of an Ireland team that didn't even seem to be at their very best. Sunday's game may be more about damage limitation than anything, but a spirited performance from their undoubtedly strong pack could at least give them heart to trouble Scotland and Tonga in the final two fixtures.

Below we've got all the details you need to get South Africa vs Romania live streams and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from any corner of the globe — keep reading to discover how to get the game where you are.

How to watch the South Africa vs Romania live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. — you can watch a live stream of South Africa vs Romania and every other game at the RWC 2023 absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on ITV and ITVX in the U.K.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a Brit abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser or its app and watch the South Africa vs Romania live stream as you would at home.

How to watch the South Africa vs Romania live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the South Africa vs Romania live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, including South Africa vs Romania. So if you have a cable package or an over-the-top service like Sling TV or FuboTV that includes that station, you can watch on there instead.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable South Africa vs Romania live stream.

How to watch the South Africa vs Romania live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Along with every other game at the tournament, the South Africa vs Romania live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Kick-off for this game is 2 p.m. BST.

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch a South Africa vs Romania live stream for FREE in Australia

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch South Africa vs Romania Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the World Cup final and all games featuring Australia themselves will also be shown for free on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked. Choose from our best VPN list, or just head to the no. 1 ExpressVPN.

How to watch the South Africa vs Romania live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch South Africa vs Romania (kick-off at 1 a.m. Monday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $499.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a virtual private network, such as the exceptional ExpressVPN.

How to watch the South Africa vs Romania live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 9 p.m. SGT in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV license, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.