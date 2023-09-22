South Africa vs Ireland live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

South Africa vs Ireland is one of the standout fixtures of the Pool stage of the Rugby World Cup 2023. It sees two potential winners of the competition clash at the Stade de France in what should be a blockbuster and a possible dress rehearsal for the final itself.

If you're on the lookout for a South Africa vs Ireland live stream, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and where you can see every game for FREE.

South Africa vs Ireland live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday (Sep. 23)

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 24)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Ireland are ranked number one in the world and racked up a total of 141 points in their first two RWC 2023 matches so far, conceded just 24. Taking on the Springboks, who have only three points in their against column, is a significantly greater challenge for Andy Farrell’s side though.

South Africa have seen off a resilient Scotland before putting in a devastating display against Romania, ultimately winning 76–0. And that was with their supposedly second XV on the pitch. The reining world champions clearly have no intention of handing over their crown without a fight.

Ireland won 16–19 when these two teams met last year and, even more emphatically, 38–3 back in 2017, so they should not be lacking in confidence.

Not only will both these sides want to make a statement by claiming victory, but the winner should get a more favourable opponent at the quarter-final stage. Although a tougher game may not exist for either at this tournament.

Below we've got all the details you need to get South Africa vs Ireland live streams and watch RWC 2023 from any corner of the globe.

How to watch the South Africa vs Ireland live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. — you can watch a live stream of South Africa vs Ireland and every other game at the RWC 2023 absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a Brit abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser or its app and watch the South Africa vs Ireland live stream as you would at home.

How to watch the South Africa vs Ireland live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the South Africa vs Ireland live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up isn't one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable South Africa vs Ireland live stream.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of bingeable content. That includes classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, to new shows like Twisted Metal, Bupkis, Poker Face and Girls5Eva.

How to watch the South Africa vs Ireland live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Along with every other game at the tournament, the South Africa vs Ireland live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Kick-off for this one is at 8 p.m. U.K. time.

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch a South Africa vs Ireland live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch South Africa vs Ireland Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the World Cup final and all games featuring Australia themselves will also be shown for free on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked. Choose from our best VPN list, or just head to the no. 1 ExpressVPN.

How to watch the South Africa vs Ireland live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch South Africa vs Ireland (kick-off at 7 a.m. Friday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $499.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a virtual private network, such as the exceptional ExpressVPN.

How to watch the South Africa vs Ireland live stream in Singapore

(Image credit: Wikicommons - gov of Singapore)

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 4 a.m. SGT on Friday morning in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV license, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.