Sony opens registration for invite-only PS5 restocks in the UK — how to sign up

Finding a PS5 restock remains a tricky task, but Sony is looking to make the process slightly easier. PlayStation Direct is now allowing gamers in the U.K. to register for invite-only PS5 restock events. Signing up doesn’t guarantee you’ll get a PS5 — nor does it guarantee you'll get an invite — but it does increase your chances of getting that coveted invite-only email from Sony.

The ability to register an invitation has been available in the U.S. since October 2021 but has only launched in the U.K. this month. This is likely due to PlayStation Direct still finding its feet in Europe. Sony’s official gaming retailing arm only launched in the U.K. in 2021 but has since held a couple of restocks over the past few months.

The competition to score a PS5 console remains as fierce as ever so we recommend getting signed up as soon as possible. You will need a valid PlayStation Network ID and can register via this link. According to the Sony website, those who register will begin receiving invitations direct from Sony. If selected, you'll receive an email with the date, time, and instructions for purchasing a PS5 console.

PS5: register @ PlayStation Direct

PlayStation Direct is letting gamers register for its invite-only PS5 restocks. Registering doesn't guarantee you'll receive an invite nor does it guarantee you'll be able to purchase a PS5 console should you be invited.

Shortly before an invite-only PS5 restock chosen participants will receive an invitation via email. These invitations contain a unique link, so don’t go sharing your invite online. If you don't receive anything, that means you weren't selected. The Sony website states that "selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities” although based on our finding it appears to be completely random.

How to get a PS5 if you don't receive an invite

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Even if you don’t receive an invite from Sony, all hope may not be lost. During previous PlayStation Direct restocks after the invite-only restock has occurred, a virtual queue has opened for the general public. However, it’s not always guaranteed that this will happen and it has become less common in recent months.

If there are extra consoles, a restock for the general public typically occurs after the invite-only event wraps up; usually an hour or two after the start of the original drop. Of course, you can bookmark our PS5 restock page and we'll keep you updated on the latest PS5 restock news from across all major retailers.

PS5 restock tracker — retailers to check