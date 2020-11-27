Snag this 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $149 in astonishing Black Friday TV deal

The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and that includes a whole host of amazing TV deals. If you’re looking for a cheap TV this Black Friday, we don’t think you’ll find anything better than this deal on the 50-inch 4K Insignia TV over at Best Buy.

Right now, you can get the Insignia 50" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition for just $150 at Best Buy. That's down a whopping $200 from it’s usual $350 price tag. This is easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals that we’ve seen this year.

Insignia 50” 4K UHD LED TV: was $349 now $149 at Best Buy

Save $200 on this excellent, affordable 4K smart TV from Insignia. The display looks fantastic and even supports HDR for vibrant colors. You also get Alexa support for voice control and access to all the major streaming services. View Deal

In our Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition review (of the 43-inch version) and we were thoroughly impressed with what this budget 4K TV offers. It has strong, vibrant colors and a smooth display with its 60Hz refresh rate. The audio quality is surprisingly good, too, as this is usually an area where cheap TVs fall down.

If you need a centerpiece to your home entertainment set-up, you’ll struggle to find better value than this TV right now. The smart features mean you’ll be able to run the best streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus straight from your TV, and the Alexa support means you’ll never need to worry about losing the remote again.

We thought the Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition offered excellent value at its normal price, so frankly a $150 4K TV of this quality is astonishing. This set is going to fly off the shelves, so be sure to buy quickly if you don’t want to miss out.

