Save $50 on each Nest thermostat you buy at Home Depot

The Nest Learning Thermostat started the push toward smart home heating and cooling products, and it remains one of the best smart thermostats you can buy. Thanks to a current deal at Home Depot, you can save up to $100 on the latest Nest Learning Thermostat should you need to buy more than one.

Even if you only need one thermostat, though, Home Depot's Nest sale can help you save. The retailer is selling the Nest for $199, a $50 discount from the regular price of Google's smart home device. Those saving apply whether you opt for the Nest in Mirror black, brass, copper or stainless steel.

Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $199 @ Home Depot

The latest version of Google's smart thermostat features a better screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. Home Depot also offers discounts on 2-packs of Nest thermostats.View Deal

It's when you buy multiple Nests that the savings really add up. Home Depot offers a two-pack of Nest Learning Thermostats for $398 — a $100 discount off the regular price.

We like the larger, sharper display Google added to the third-generation of the Nest thermostat, while the device still excels at learning your behavior over time to better manage the temperature in your house. With a variety of finishes, it's easier than ever to find a Nest that fits in with your decor.

