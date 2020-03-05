Samsung's 2020 QLED TVs will have these killer features

Samsung has unveiled all the meaty details of what customers can expect if they pick up one of the brand's new QLED TVs this year.

Although we had a general outline of the Samsung 2020 TVs lineup, we now have a better sense of pricing and the distinct features of its expanded 8K QLED offerings and top-rated 4K QLED sets.

2020 8K QLED exclusives: What to expect

The 2020 8K QLED series (Q950TS, Q900TS, Q800TS) features Object Tracking Sound Plus, which is powered by speakers on the front, sides and back side of the set. The result is an immersive soundscape that follows the movement of objects on screen.

When we went hands-on for our Samsung Q950 8K QLED review, we thought Object Tracking Sound Plus bestowed killer audio on the top tier set. We also found that the 8K lineup's backlight uses local power distribution to raamp up the brightness of the individual lighting zones by up to 20%. As a result, the 8K QLED sets offer a fantastic picture with quantum dot enhancement using Samsung's QLED technology to boost color quality and brightness.

What's also special about the Q950 is its ultra-thin form factor that lets it be mounted flush against a wall. The bezel-less look of Samsung's Infinity Screen will convince most people viewing the TV that they see nothing but screen.

2020 4K QLEDs: AI improvements all around

Samsung's 2020 4K QLEDs (Q60T, Q70T, Q80T, Q90T) amp up the company's AI capabilities with a number of branded enhancements. We'll see an entry-level version of the 8K's Object Tracking Sound, as well as Adaptive Sound and Active Voice Amplifier technology that adjusts on-screen voice clarity based on ambient noise.

Similarly, Adaptive Picture will adjust picture settings to best suit the lightning conditions surrounding the set.

The Q70 sets and up introduce Ambient Mode Plus, too. As a feature that merges your TV and smartphone, Ambient Mode provides simple photo uploads, filters and and a gallery option that creates a custom picture layout based on the number and ratio of selected photos. Ambient Mode adds a decorative function to your TV even when you're not watching content.

Cool features coming to all 2020 4K and 8K QLEDs

All of Samsung's 4K and 8K QLEDs this year will come a bountiful software starter pack. With Samsung TV Plus, owners will get over 100 channels of streaming content spanning all genres. It's free and works right out of the box without additional devices or paid subscriptions.

The 4K and 8K QLEDS will also sport Samsung Health, the company's new interface for fitness information and training instructions. It syncs with your phone's health app to provide integrated routines for personal schedules. Samsung Health has free access to wellness content from partners like Calm, Fitplan and trainer Jillian Michaels, too.

The 4K and 8K QLEDS will all work with with voice assistants Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can integrate the sets into your smart home ecosystem.

Check out our guide to the 2020 Samsung TVs for more information about the pricing and availability of the 8K and 4K sets coming out this year.