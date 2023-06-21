Forget Galaxy Z Fold 5: Galaxy Z Fold 6 tipped for design I want

The hype is building towards the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which should launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in late July. But a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumor could make you think about skipping this year's foldable flagship.

As reported by SamMobile, the leaker @Tech_Reve on Twitter responded to a post from Ice Universe advising that "for most Samsung users, my advice is to skip Fold5 and buy Fold6." His response?

"The disappointing aspect of the Fold 6 is that it uses the same image sensor as the Fold 5. The major update of the Fold 6 is the change in the aspect ratio of the external display."

For those who haven't been following all the Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumors, Samsung's new foldable doesn't seem to be getting any huge upgrades. Even Samsung's own employees have reportedly thrown shade at the Z Fold 5, calling the design boring. They even said that "it can't even be called the Galaxy Z Fold 4s." Yikes.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped for some notable changes, including a new waterdrop hinge design that could minimize the crease, a lighter design and a faster and more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor. But if the leaker is right, there could be reason to wait for the next Fold.

The Google Pixel Fold, which is launching this month, already seems to have the Galaxy Z Fold 6's biggest upgrade. Its 5.8-inch cover display is technically smaller than the Z Fold 5's rumored 6.2-inch panel, but its wider aspect ratio makes it easy to type and use apps. As you'll see in our Pixel Fold hands-on review, this is one of the biggest selling points of that handset.

To be clear, @Tech_Reve doesn't have the best track record when it comes to Samsung rumors, so we would take this leak with a hefty pinch of salt. Still, it would make sense for Samsung to adopt a wider aspect ratio for the Z Fold 6 — as it would make things easier on users.

In the meantime, it's not all bad news for Samsung's incoming device. We just reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could see a price drop, which could make it cheaper than the $1,799 Pixel Fold. But if I'm spending well over a grand for a foldable, I'd probably wait for a better cover screen.