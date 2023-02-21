Samsung responds to alleged Galaxy S23 Ultra screen defect

Early adopters of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have been sharing their concerns about what appears to be an issue with the corner of the screen. In response, Samsung has promised nothing is wrong and offered an explanation.

At the princely sum of $1,199, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra owners are understandably very protective of one of the best phones . Reports on Reddit and Twitter about imperfections in the corners of the display have spread. After noting the distortion on two separate phones, one user on Twitter (opens in new tab) even questioned if the glass was not bonded properly. After inspecting our own Galaxy S23 Ultra closely we too noticed the problem area. In the right light, it looks like the screen has a very slight deformity, in the bottom right-hand corner especially.

(Image credit: Future)

Luckily Samsung has assured the world that this is not in fact an issue. Samsung UK (opens in new tab) tweeted an explanation: “If you shine a strong light on the display, some parts may appear to be squashed/pressed, this happens because of the pressing process for waterproofing and dustproofing. This is not a product defect. Everything is fine with your phone.”

Samsung also has its own dedicated webpage (opens in new tab) to provide a more detailed explanation. Certainly, we would rather have a phone with a very small display quirk than one with dust under the screen, and the IPX68 rating on the Galaxy S23 Ultra ensures protection against water up to 1.5 meters deep for half an hour.

This is good news for Galaxy S23 Ultra owners as the new integrated S Pen obviously relies on the screen to make the most of it. The display across all three Galaxy S23 models was one of the features that really blew us away with an impressive 1,750 nits of brightness and along with the 200MP camera, really set it apart from other on our best Android phones list.

