Samsung OLED TVs could be delayed — and it's LG Display's fault

Turns out that you aren’t the only one who thinks that OLED TVs are too expensive — apparently Samsung feels the same way.

In a new report from the South Korean publication The Elec, the outlet claims that Samsung and LG Display, manufacturers of OLED panels, are having a difficult time reaching an agreement over the cost of new units.

If the two companies can reach an agreement by the end of May, Samsung can still hit its target of delivering new OLED TV models before the end of the year.

If they can’t, however, sources say that it’s unlikely Samsung will be able to produce finished OLED TVs in 2022.

The good news is that Samsung’s QD-OLED model, the Samsung S95B, is still on the market in the meantime, as are LG’s premium LG C2 OLED and LG G2 OLED models.

We’ve reached out to Samsung for a comment on the issue and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

While we’re absolutely fine with the current selection of OLED TVs on the market — we’ve really enjoyed both the C2 and G2 OLEDs — we’re hoping that a deal can be reached between the two parties. Samsung’s rumored OLED TVs sound pretty interesting from a performance perspective, and more OLED options typically means better prices for the rest of us and more overall innovation in the coming years.

We’ll be waiting to hear how this situation resolves and will be keeping our eyes out in case Samsung decides to delay the launch of the yet-still-unannounced OLED TV models. Until then, there's always LG's OLED TVs. Check out all of the top picks on our best OLED TVs page.