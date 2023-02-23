Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could come with with major storage upgrade

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is here, it’s time to start looking forward at what’s coming next — the next wave of Samsung foldables. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to arrive later this year, and a new report claims to know all about the phones’ storage options.

According to SamMobile (opens in new tab), the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Those are the same options you’ll find with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Meanwhile the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will apparently be following its predecessor’s example as well, offering 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

SamMobile also notes that both phones will come with UFS 4.0 storage, much like the Galaxy S23 series. That’s an upgrade from the UFS 3.1 storage used in last year’s foldables, and should offer a noticeable performance boost.

UFS 4.0 offers read speeds of 4,200 MBps and write speeds of 2,800 MBps. That’s more than twice as fast as UFS 3.1, which has a 2,100 MBps read speed and 1,200 MBps write speed. UFS 4.0 also offers per lane speeds of 23.2 Gbps, double that of 3.1, and uses around 46% less power overall. In short the storage is twice as fast while consuming almost half the power.

The caveat here is that Samsung’s smallest UFS 4.0 storage is 256GB at the moment. That means the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely be limited to UFS 3.1, just like the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S23. Not that UFS 3.1 is bad, just that it isn’t as good as its successor.

We don’t know a huge amount about Samsung’s upcoming foldables at the moment, but that’s likely to change in the months up to release.

So far we’ve heard that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a much larger cover display , over 3.6-inches in size, that might envelop the main camera array in the process. We’ve also heard that Samsung could be launching both phones with a redesigned hinge, which would attempt to further reduce the crease in the foldable display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may also be able to store the S Pen inside itself this year , though word is the phone may have to be thicker and heavier as a result.

If Samsung sticks to its traditional release schedule, it means the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 should arrive towards the end of summer. Last year’s foldables were announced at Galaxy Unpacked on August 10, and were released on August 25. That should give us an idea of when we might see this year’s wave.

But, as ever, rumors and speculation are just that until we hear it directly from Samsung. Things may well change in the coming months, and we’re just going to have to patiently wait for the official reveal.