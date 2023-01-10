Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be thicker and heavier — but that may be a good thing

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be thicker and heavier than its predecessor the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but this may be to accommodate a suite of upgrades to the foldable phone; a new processor, larger camera sensor and holster for the S Pen have all been rumored.

These claims come from Vietnamese outlet The Pixel (opens in new tab), which reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will allegedly be 6.5 mm thick when open— an increase of 0.2mm over its predecessor, and also be 12g heavier as well.

The Pixel claims that this increased bulk is to support Samsung’s S Pen, which will be stored inside the body like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This would be a big step in design with Galaxy Z Fold 4 users currently having to buy one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases if they wish to store the pen and phone together. So this apparent extra thickness could yield more convenient functionality.

The Pixel also believes that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with a number of performance upgrades. These look set to include larger camera sensors and a new Snapdragon processor. This alleged chip is named "Snapdragon 985" by The Pixel's source, a name that doesn't match with the latest Snapdragon chips like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We assume this is a codename for an unreleased chip, perhaps a version of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2, to follow on from the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 used in the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

After our time with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we would like to see the next Samsung foldable improve the 4MP under-display camera and go some way to lessen the impact of the crease. At an eye-watering $1,799 / £1,649 / AU$2,499 the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is another serious obstacle that Samsung needs to overcome if the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is to challenge the best phones. If you absolutely have to have a foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a more affordable alternative.