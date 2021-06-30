Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 renders show final design and lots of colors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are on the way, and we’ve heard quite a bit about what both foldable phones have to offer. What we don’t fully know is what they’ll look like.

Thankfully, two sets of leaks show off renders of both devices. Not only do they seemingly confirm a number of rumors, they also show off a range of bright color options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 come from 91mobiles, who claim to have obtained them from anonymous industry sources. They seemingly reveal that the phone will be available in black, green, and white, though Samsung will no doubt have some sort of fancy marketing names for all three hues when the phone launches later this year.

But the coloring is only part of it. 91mobiles’ renders show off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a triple lens main camera, and a single hole punch selfie camera on the outside of the phone. 91mobiles claims that there will be a fingerprint scanner inside the volume button as well.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

What we can’t see for sure is whether the phone will have a second selfie camera lens under the foldable display. It’s been rumored for quite some time, but it appears this leak, if legit, doesn’t shed any light on whether that particular rumor is going to come true or not.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to feature a 7.5-inch main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6.2-inch external screen, a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a somewhat smaller 4,380 mAh battery. It’s also rumored to come with an official IP water and dust resistance rating, and support for the S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the renders we now have come from GizNext, though it didn’t specify where the images were sourced.

Unsurprisingly, the renders show off a device that isn’t too dissimilar from the previous Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G. It has that same clamshell design, with a foldable display hiding on the inside.

(Image credit: GizNext)

The renders show off a phone with two rear cameras and a cover display that appears to be significantly bigger than the original Z Flip — albeit nowhere near as big as the cover display on Z Fold devices. GizNext also claims that the phone will have an under-display selfie camera, though we can’t see any evidence of that on the images.

(Image credit: GizNext)

GizNext showed off images of the phone in beige, green, black, and pink, and they claim that the Z Flip 3 will also be available in white, dark blue, light violet,and grey.

The Galaxy Z Flip is also expected to be powered by a 3,300 mah battery, though the rest of its specs are still relatively unknown. It’s expected to launch sometime in later Summer alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

(Image credit: GizNext)

It’s not clear whether all these new renders are legitimate. However, they do seem to match up with previous rumors and leaks, suggesting there is at least some element of truth to them.

But we’ll have to wait and see to be absolutely sure. Stay tuned to Tom’s Guide for the latest on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 as we get closer to the Unpacked launch event.